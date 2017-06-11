Jeremy Corbyn should keep his “winning team” in the shadow cabinet together and not allow those who resigned from front bench positions to return, John McDonnell has warned.

The shadow Chancellor said the current Labour front bench had unexpectedly won votes across the country and should be kept together.

Mr Corbyn, on the other hand, has suggested he would “reach out” to his colleagues before formulating his shadow cabinet and said he was “the most generous person in the world”.

“Our shadow cabinet at the moment was a winning team,” Mr McDonnell said on ITV's Peston on Sunday.

“It just won effectively votes that no one predicted that we would, so I don’t want to break up that winning team.”

Mr McDonnell’s warning comes as the likes of Chuka Umunna, Angela Eagle and Yvette Cooper all made it clear they were willing to return to the front bench.

Mr Corbyn spoke on the Andrew Marr Show and indicated he would offer an olive branch to those who had previously refused to serve in the front bench.

“Of course we’re going to reach out. Listen, I always have, ever since I became leader, I’ve reached out and there’s been one or two difficulties at times in the Parliamentary Labour Party but let’s put that behind us,” Mr Corbyn said.