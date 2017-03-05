Jeremy Corbyn releases tax return - but it appears to omit leadership salary

Jeremy Corbyn has released his tax return for the second year running – but the document appears to not include the extra salary he is entitled to as Labour leader.

Following Chancellor Philip Hammond’s refusal to release his own tax return, the Labour leader published the documents on his constituency website saying he thinks “it is right for party leaders to be open and transparent about their tax arrangements”.

In it he declared his £74,962 MP’s salary as well as the £36,045 in income from three separate pensions but the form appears not to show a payment of just under £40,000 he was due as Leader of the Opposition for seven months during the 2015/16 tax year.

There was no sign of this money on the six-page form which also detailed his donations to charity and self-employed income from lectures.

Mr Corbyn has never publicly stated that he does not draw this salary.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said they were “confident the tax paid is correct”.

He added: “The published return was prepared by a firm of accountants who were supplied with the relevant information.”

The revelation came after Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said individuals earning more than £1m should publish their tax returns in a bid to crack down on tax avoidance based on a similar scheme in Norway.

But Mr Hammond, who is said to be a multi-millionaire, said this proposal would discourage investment in the UK.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr programme on Sunday he said he would not release his own returns like his predecessor George Osborne had done last year but said his tax affairs were “all perfectly regular and up to date”.

Mr Hammond told the BBC: "No. I have no intention of doing so.

"Just for the record my tax affairs are all perfectly regular and up to date.

"But I think this demonstration politics isn't helping the atmosphere in British politics."