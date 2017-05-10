Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "surprised" that no Conservatives have been charged as part of an investigation into election expenses—adding "money can't buy power".

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Wednesday that "no criminal charges have been authorised" in the probe.

Mr Corbyn said at a campaign event: "They have to make a judgement on it. But our election laws must be enforced and must be adhered to.

"There are strict spending limits for a reason so that money can’t buy power, only votes in the ballot box."

In a strong response, to the CPS' announcement, Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin said that the situation had been exacerbated by "false and malicious claims" about Tory candidates online.

He said: "After a very thorough investigation, we are pleased that the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed was the case all along, that these Conservative candidates did nothing wrong."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said the Tories had "stayed the right side of the law, by the letter of it" but claimed the party had "driven a battle bus and horses right the way through the spirit of it".