In a blistering attack on the Government, Sir John Major criticised its approach to Brexit on a number of fronts.
Here are the main points of his speech:
- Sir John warned the British public was being misled, saying they were being presented with a vision of the future after Brexit that “seems to be unreal and over-optimistic”.
- If “events go badly” after Brexit, Sir John said he had a “particular fear” that those most likely to suffer would be “those least able to protect themselves”.
- Remain voters should not be dismissed and “told to keep quiet and toe the line”. “Shouting down their legitimate comment is against all our traditions of tolerance,” Sir John said.
- The UK should also try to be more friendly towards to the European Union. “The atmosphere is already sour. A little more charm, and a lot less cheap rhetoric, would do much to protect the UK’s interests,” he said.
- The UK would become “far more dependent on the United States” after leaving the EU, he said. And the US would be led for four or eight years by “a President less predictable, less reliable and less attuned to our free market and socially liberal instincts than any of his predecessors”.
- And the British rejection of the EU had “energised” anti-immigrant nationalists across Europe, Sir John warned. “I caution everyone to be wary of this kind of populism. It seems to be a mixture of bigotry, prejudice and intolerance. It scapegoats minorities. It is a poison in any political system – destroying civility and decency and understanding. Here in the UK we should give it short shrift, for it is not the people we are – nor the country we are.”
