  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

John McDonnell says he respects Labour Article 50 rebels’ position

The shadow chancellor there was an atmosphere of 'mutual respect' in Labour on the issue

Click to follow
Indy Politics
gettyimages-610498714.jpg
Labour's shadow Chancellor John McDonnell Getty

The Shadow Chancellor has downplayed suggestions of a deep split in Labour over Brexit by soft-balling his response to his MPs’ rebellion against triggering Article 50.

John McDonnell said there was “understanding and mutual respect for the different positions” of the party’s MP – 47 of whom failed to back the party leadership’s order not to vote against Brexit.

Despite the MPs having broken a three-line whip – the strictest possible instruction – the close ally of leader Jeremy Corbyn would not immediately commit to punishment for Labour rebels outside the shadow cabinet. 

  • Read more

Two Labour Shadow Cabinet members quit ahead of Article 50 vote

“The normal Parliamentary conventions will apply: If you’re in the cabinet or shadow cabinet you will stand down. If you’re in other positions that will be for the whips,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The chief whip will report after the legislation is through on the process from there on in. It will be after the parliamentary process in terms of the Commons. I’m not going to pre-empt what the whip is going to recommend.”

Among those Labour MPs who defied their party leadership are whips Vicky Foxcroft, Thangam Debonnaire and Jeff Smith.

Mr McDonnell said that the Conservative party would not split and Labour would come together to oppose the terms of Brexit, having respected the result of the referendum.

Read more

“Let’s make it absolutely clear, we may look divided at the moment because we’ve had to wrestle with the fact we campaigned for Remain but now the referendum has been lost,” he said.

“We may look divided but when we get past Article 50 our party is will and capable now of uniting to protect our country under this leader. 

“This Tory party will split apart. The nature of Jeremy Corbyn’s politics, that consensual, mutual respect politics will be the one that holds our politics together in that united fashion to protect our community.”

Mr McDonnell pointed out that the Liberal Democrats, whose leadership has been solidly against Brexit, split in the same proportion as Labour, despite having only nine MPs. 

Brexit Concerns

Brexit Concerns

  • 1/22

    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    Getty

  • 2/22

    Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court

    Getty

  • 3/22

    Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 4/22

    SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 5/22

    Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais

    Getty

  • 6/22

    Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp

    Getty

  • 7/22

    The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today

    EPA

  • 8/22

    Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain

    Reuters

  • 9/22

    Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry

    Getty

  • 10/22

    Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote

    PA

  • 11/22

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging

    Getty

  • 12/22

    Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities

    Getty

  • 13/22

    A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses

    Getty

  • 14/22

    Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes

    Getty

  • 15/22

    A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU

    Getty

  • 16/22

    Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum

    Getty

  • 17/22

    Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU

    Getty

  • 18/22

    NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit

    Getty

  • 19/22

    The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future

    Getty

  • 20/22

    A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain

    Reuters

  • 21/22

    The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions

    Getty

  • 22/22

    The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market

    Getty

Labour campaigned for Remain, along with the vast majority of its MPs. However the party says the referendum result should be respected.

Theresa May is today expected to release more details of her Brexit plan in a so-called white paper on the issue. The details come following the MPs’ second reading vote on Article 50.

Comments