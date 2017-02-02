John McDonnell says he respects Labour Article 50 rebels’ position

The Shadow Chancellor has downplayed suggestions of a deep split in Labour over Brexit by soft-balling his response to his MPs’ rebellion against triggering Article 50.

John McDonnell said there was “understanding and mutual respect for the different positions” of the party’s MP – 47 of whom failed to back the party leadership’s order not to vote against Brexit.

Despite the MPs having broken a three-line whip – the strictest possible instruction – the close ally of leader Jeremy Corbyn would not immediately commit to punishment for Labour rebels outside the shadow cabinet.

“The normal Parliamentary conventions will apply: If you’re in the cabinet or shadow cabinet you will stand down. If you’re in other positions that will be for the whips,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The chief whip will report after the legislation is through on the process from there on in. It will be after the parliamentary process in terms of the Commons. I’m not going to pre-empt what the whip is going to recommend.”

Among those Labour MPs who defied their party leadership are whips Vicky Foxcroft, Thangam Debonnaire and Jeff Smith.

Mr McDonnell said that the Conservative party would not split and Labour would come together to oppose the terms of Brexit, having respected the result of the referendum.

“Let’s make it absolutely clear, we may look divided at the moment because we’ve had to wrestle with the fact we campaigned for Remain but now the referendum has been lost,” he said.

“We may look divided but when we get past Article 50 our party is will and capable now of uniting to protect our country under this leader.

“This Tory party will split apart. The nature of Jeremy Corbyn’s politics, that consensual, mutual respect politics will be the one that holds our politics together in that united fashion to protect our community.”

Mr McDonnell pointed out that the Liberal Democrats, whose leadership has been solidly against Brexit, split in the same proportion as Labour, despite having only nine MPs.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Labour campaigned for Remain, along with the vast majority of its MPs. However the party says the referendum result should be respected.

Theresa May is today expected to release more details of her Brexit plan in a so-called white paper on the issue. The details come following the MPs’ second reading vote on Article 50.