Labour hints it would boost defence spending if it wins power, to counter allegations it is 'soft' on the issue

Labour has suggested it would boost military spending if it wins power, to counter allegations it is “soft” on the issue.

Nia Griffith, the Shadow Defence Secretary, said she would end the Government’s “smoke and mirrors” approach, which exaggerated the scale of investment.

The Conservatives have boasted of achieving the Nato-recommended target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.

But, according to independent House of Commons figures, this includes millions of pounds spent on war pensions and UN peacekeeping missions.

Ms Griffith told the Daily Mirror: “When Labour was in government we consistently spent well above the two per cent commitment.

“But, since 2010, the Tories have hammered the defence budget with major cuts.”

She added: “The Government are very busy pretending they are doing things when in fact they have been very sneaky in what they have done - the fact they’re trying to say they’re spending two per cent on defence when actually a big chunk of that is on pensions.

“Pensions are very important but they in no way contribute to the defence capabilities we have.

“They are fiddling about with the figures. It’s smoke and mirrors, an accounting trick, a sleight of hand.”

Ms Griffith said she was determined that Labour offers a “really strong voice” on defence issues – which was backed by the “vast majority of Labour party activists”.

She said: “Sometimes we are portrayed in the media as being soft on defence.

“But if you actually look at people who are doing work in the party, getting elected on the ground, they are very committed to our defence.

“We need to make absolutely certain that people hear a really strong voice from Labour on defence.

The apparent commitment comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn abandoned his attempt to make scrapping Trident party policy.

Ms Griffith said she had backtracked on her opposition to Trident renewal because the party had made a “democratic decision” which must be respected.

“Our policy is absolutely, firmly committed to renewing Trident,” she added.