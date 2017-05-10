Labour will pledge to re-nationalise the railways and Royal Mail, spend an extra £6bn a year on the NHS and abolish university tuition fees, according to a leaked draft copy of its election manifesto.

The 43 page manifesto – due to be published in full next week – will be considered at a meeting of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday before being finalised and distributed to voters. The leak of the document, drafted by Jeremy Corbyn’s policy chief Andrew Fisher, will likely infuriate the leader's inner-circle.

According to two newspapers, the party, should Jeremy Corbyn be elected as Prime Minister on 8 June, will renationalise energy firms, railways, bus companies and the Royal Mail, which was privatised by the Conservative party in 2015.

As expected, the draft includes commitments already announced as part of Labour’s policy blitz in recent weeks, including ruling out tax increases for those earning less than £80,000 and introducing a wage cap for companies with government contracts, ensuring such firms would be forbidden to pay their highest earners 20 times more than the lowest paid worker.

Despite Mr Corbyn’s long-held belief of nuclear disarmament, the document reportedly states that Labour supports the renewal of Trident – the UK’s nuclear deterrent system. But, it adds, “any Prime Minister should be extremely cautious about ordering the use of weapons of mass destruction which would result in the indiscriminate killing of millions of innocent civilians.”

On housing, the draft states that town halls, under a new department for housing, will be required to build 100,000 new council house a year and offer accommodation to rough sleepers in a bid to tackle the growing crisis of homelessness on Britain’s streets. It is also suggested that private rent hikes will be capped at inflation.

Mr Corbyn’s party will also pledge to scrap “punitive” benefit sanctions, reverse several of the former Chancellor George Osborne’s welfare reforms, including a £30-a-week cut to disability benefits and order a review of Iain Duncan Smith’s Universal Credit rollout, which has beset by heavy delays.

On education, the party says it will restore the principle of free education in Britain, adding: “No one should be put off educating themselves for lack of money or through fear of debt.

“Labour will reintroduce maintenance grants for university students, and we will abolish university tuition fees. University tuition is free in many northern European countries, and under a Labour government it will be free in Britain too.”

It comes after footage emerged of John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, telling activists the party would introduce a “National Education Service”, which will be “free at the point of need throughout life”.

He added: “And that means ending the cuts in the schools at primary and secondary level. It means free childcare. It means free school training when you need it throughout life.

“And yes it means scrapping tuition fees once and for all so we don’t burden our kids with debt for the future.”

A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn told The Independent: "We do not comment on leaks. We will announce our policies in our manifesto, which is our plan to transform Britain for the many not the few."