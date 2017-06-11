Labour is now ahead of the Tories for the first time since Jeremy Corbyn became leader, a new poll has found.

Mr Corbyn’s party is now polling at 45 per cent, six points ahead of the Tories who are lagging behind on 39 per cent.

The Survation poll, conducted for the Mail on Sunday, shows a swing of eight points in Labour’s favour since the general election on 8 June.

Labour has now overtaken the Tories despite being more than 20 points behind when Theresa May first called for a general election.

The news comes as Ms May is expected to enter a “confidence and supply” arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in an attempt to shore up her position as Prime Minister.

The Tories fell short of a majority in the general election, losing 13 seats, and it is now expected they will now be running a minority government via a non-binding agreement with the DUP.

Under the confidence and supply deal, the DUP would not have any of its MPs become government or cabinet ministers but would support Conservative legislation on a case-by-case basis.

It potentially hands the party more leverage over the Conservatives than a formal coalition in which they would become part of the government.

General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats







7 show all General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats











1/7 Nick Clegg Nick Clegg delivers a speech despite losing the Sheffield Hallam Seat Darren O'Brien

2/7 Gavin Barwell Getty Images

3/7 Angus Robertson

4/7 Nicola Blackwood Nicola Blackwood said the UK spent much less than competitors such as Germany and the US PA

5/7 Alex Salmond Former First Minister Alex Salmond is standing for reelection in the constituency of Gordon, Scotland PA

6/7 Rob Wilson Rex Features

7/7 Ben Gummer PA

The move has been met with widespread criticism, as questions have been raised about the DUP’s stance on homosexuality and abortion.

Anti-DUP protestors stood outside the Downing Street gates on 10 June and chanted “Tories out, refugees in” and “Tories out, Corbyn in”.