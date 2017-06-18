Labour has taken a three-point lead over the Tories in a new poll conducted a week after the shock election result saw Theresa May's authority challenged.

Research by Survation for Good Morning Britain (GMB) gave Jeremy Corbyn’s party a three-point lead over the Conservatives, as 44 per cent of respondents backed Labour compared with 41 per cent for the Tories.

This is a dramatic turnout for the party after a similar Survation poll conducted over 5-6 May, which gave the Conservatives a 17 point lead over Labour.

According to the latest survey, some 45 per cent of people believe Ms May should resign as Prime Minister compared with 48 per cent who believe she should remain.

Ms May has had a disastrous week since the election ended in a hung parliament and tension over a proposed electoral pact with Northern Ireland’s DUP.

This was compounded by her “inhumane” response to a devastating fire at a tower block in west London were at least 58 people are presumed dead.

She was criticised for only speaking to the emergency services during her visit to the scene on Thursday morning while, by contrast, Mr Corbyn was seen talking to the victims and promising that the “truth will come out”.

Ms May was heavily criticised for her "cold and robotic" performance on the campaign trail during the election and appears to be floundering following the departure of her two close advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill.

The 6 most important issues Theresa May needs to address







6 show all The 6 most important issues Theresa May needs to address









1/6 Brexit The big one. Theresa May has spoken publicly three times since declaring her intent to stand in the Tory Leadership race, and each time she has said, ‘Brexit means Brexit.’ It sounds resolute, but it is helpful to her that Brexit is a made up word with no real meaning. She has said there will be ‘no second referendum’ and no re-entry in to the EU via the back door. But she, like the Leave campaign of which she was not a member, has pointedly not said with any precision what she thinks Brexit means Reuters

2/6 General election This is very much one to keep off the to do list. She said last week there would be ‘no general election’ at this time of great instability. But there have already been calls for one from opposition parties. The Fixed Term Parliaments Act of 2010 makes it far more difficult to call a snap general election, a difficulty she will be in no rush to overcome. In the event of a victory for Leadsom, who was not popular with her own parliamentary colleagues, an election might have been required, but May has the overwhelming backing of the parliamentary party Getty

3/6 HS2 Macbeth has been quoted far too much in recent weeks, but it will be up to May to decide whether, with regard to the new high speed train link between London, Birmingham, the East Midlands and the north, ‘returning were as tedious as go o’er.’ Billions have already been spent. But the £55bn it will cost, at a bare minimum, must now be considered against the grim reality of significantly diminished public finances in the short to medium term at least. It is not scheduled to be completed until 2033, by which point it is not completely unreasonable to imagine a massive, driverless car-led transport revolution having rendered it redundant EPA

4/6 Heathrow expansion Or indeed Gatwick expansion. Or Boris Island, though that option is seems as finished as the man himself. The decision on where to expand aviation capacity in the south east has been delayed to the point of becoming a national embarrassment. A final decision was due in autumn. Whatever is decided, there will be vast opprobrium PA

5/6 Trident renewal David Cameron indicated two days ago that there will be a Commons vote on renewing Britain’s nuclear deterrent on July 18th, by which point we now know, Ms May will be Prime Minister. The Labour Party is, to put it mildly, divided on the issue. This will be an early opportunity to maximise their embarrassment, and return to Tory business as usual EPA

6/6 Scottish Independence Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are in no doubt that the Brexit vote provides the opportunity for a second independence referendum, in which they can emerge victorious. The Scottish Parliament at Holyrood has the authority to call a second referendum, but Ms May and the British Parliament are by no means automatically compelled to accept the result. She could argue it was settled in 2014 AFP/Getty

The pair have been blamed for the failure of the party’s manifesto, which put off core voters with a pledged reforms meaning the elderly would be able to put off paying for their care until after their death – but crucially failed to place a cap on costs.

With Brexit negotiations due to begin today, the majority (52 per cent) believe Ms May is the party leader most trusted to negotiate the best deal compared with 39 per cent who back Mr Corbyn.

More than half of voters (51 per cent) said they would now vote to remain in the EU, while 49 per cent would vote to leave the bloc, the poll found.

Voters said they would prefer a "soft" Brexit (55 per cent) compared to a "hard" Brexit (35 per cent), and more than half (57 per cent) were opposed to a second referendum at the end of the negotiations.

The poll also found that 60 per cent would prefer a coalition to negotiate a Brexit deal, compared to 35 per cent who favoured the current Conservative-led government to lead talks.

