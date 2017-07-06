Labour takes eight-point lead over Tories in first YouGov poll since election

Jeremy Corbyn’s party now has an eight-point lead over Theresa May’s Conservatives, according to a poll appearing to show Labour enjoying a post-election boost.

The YouGov poll for The Times put the Tories on 38 per cent and Labour on 46. The Liberal Democrats were on six per cent of the vote, while Ukip support dropped to four per cent.

In the last week pollster ICM put Labour two points ahead of the Tories while another firm, Opinium, found Labour had a six-point lead.

The remarkable turnaround in Labour’s position in the polls comes nearly one month on from the inconclusive general election result after which Ms May was forced to seek a contentious supply-and-confidence agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party in a bid to cling to power – at the cost of £1bn.

General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats







7 show all General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats











1/7 Nick Clegg Nick Clegg delivers a speech despite losing the Sheffield Hallam Seat Darren O'Brien

2/7 Gavin Barwell Getty

3/7 Angus Robertson

4/7 Nicola Blackwood Nicola Blackwood said the UK spent much less than competitors such as Germany and the US PA

5/7 Alex Salmond Former First Minister Alex Salmond is standing for reelection in the constituency of Gordon, Scotland PA

6/7 Rob Wilson Rex Features

7/7 Ben Gummer PA

When Ms May called the election, the Conservatives were enjoying a record surge in the polls not experienced since the 1980s.

But after a disastrous election campaign, including an unprecedented U-turn on a manifesto commitment to social care reform, the party has since fallen behind Labour.

The Tories fell short of a majority at the vote, losing 13 seats and depriving the party of the majority won under the former Prime Minister, David Cameron, just two years ago. Labour achieved 40 per cent of the vote share at the vote and won an extra 33 seats.

The poll could also create further tension within the Conservative party over the Prime Minister’s future. She has insisted she will remain in post until at least 2022, when the next general election is pencilled in for.