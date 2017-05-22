Labour support surges in Wales with 16-point shift towards Jeremy Corbyn's party

Support for Labour has surged in Wales, with a massive 16-point shift in support towards Jeremy Corbyn's party, the latest poll shows.

A poll by YouGov just two weeks ago showed Welsh Labour trailing Theresa May's party, but a stunning reversal now puts Labour 10 points ahead.

The YouGov Welsh political barometer has Labour on 44 per cent up 9 per cent on two weeks ago and the Tories on 34 per cent down 7 per cent.

The shift comes after the launch of Labour's manifesto, which included popular policies such as nationalising the railways, energy grid, and water companies, as well as rent controls and taxes on the richest five per cent of earners.

The Conservatives have also had a nightmare week after a poor reception to their planned so-called "Dementia Tax" care policy.

The regular poll was jointly commissioned by ITV-Cymru Wales and Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre.

More follows...