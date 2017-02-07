Labour voters are unhappy about Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to support Brexit and would prefer Labour to pledge to keep Britain in the European Union, a new poll suggests.

Voters who backed Labour in 2015 would be happier if the party promised a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU – or said it would stop Brexit entirely.

Despite upsetting many of his party’s Remain-supporting voters, however, the poll suggests Mr Corbyn may have still chosen the least divisive position - and reveals the huge divisions within Labour on whether Britain should leave the EU.

The YouGov survey found 45 per cent of Labour voters would be “delighted” or “pleased” if the party promised to reverse Brexit – more than the number expressing support for any other policy position on the issue. 42 per cent, meanwhile, would react positively if the party promised a second referendum that could see the original Leave vote overturned.

In contrast, only 36 per cent of Labour supporters are happy with Mr Corbyn’s position of advocating a “soft Brexit”, while even fewer - 28 per cent - want a “hard Brexit”.

However, a pledge to stop Brexit would be hugely divisive among Labour voters. While almost half would back it, more than a third (34 per cent) say they would be angry or disappointed at such a policy.

Mr Corbyn’s team will be buoyed by the finding that their current position, in favour of a “soft Brexit”, is the least divisive among Labour voters – suggesting he may have chosen the most sensible option in attempting to unite his fractured party.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Anthony Wells, YouGov’s Research Director, told The Independent: “Either by luck or by design, Jeremy Corbyn seems to have picked the course of action that will be best in keeping Labour together.

“Normally the criticism of Corbyn and his allies is that they are ideological purists who act on principle and [think] ‘to hell with Labour supporters’, but actually if you look at this it’s the other way round.

“It is Labour pro-Europeans who want to stand up and fight it and refuse to vote for Brexit who are the ones risking driving a further wedge between Labour and its working class support.

“It’s not what you expect from Jeremy Corbyn to go down the consensual route rather than the decisive one but that seems to be what he has done.

Labour’s current policy “will probably do the least damage”, he added, saying: “Jeremy Corbyn has actually got it right.”

Jeremy Corbyn says he is 'very lenient' in response to possible shadow cabinet sackings over Brexit whip

Of Labour voters who backed Brexit, the poll suggests almost half want a ‘hard Brexit” in which the UK leaves the single market and only negotiates a free trade deal with the EU. Fewer than one in four want to see Britain maintain a close relationship with the rest of Europe.

The survey also suggests very few people have changed their mind since the EU referendum last June – just 3 per cent of Labour-supporting Brexit voters now want the party to stop Brexit.

Studies suggest Labour voters backed Remain by a majority of 61 per cent to 33 per cent, but the Leave supporters tended to be in the party’s northern heartlands where it must retain support to have any hope of winning a general election.

Mr Corbyn’s challenge is to keep both sides of his party together but his allies are likely to take heart from the finding that he may be on the best path to doing so.