When Theresa May called the election, I asked if Labour might be heading for its worst defeat since 1931. It has not worked out like that. Although Conservative support rose in the days before the Prime Minister’s announcement and remained high for the next four weeks, Labour’s support has grown steadily throughout the entire seven-week campaign.

Are we too obsessed with polls?

The one thing everyone agreed after the 2015 election was that journalists had become too obsessed with opinion polls, and had allowed them to dictate the news headlines too much. One of the big stories of the last election campaign was what Ed Miliband would do if he needed Scottish National Party support in a hung parliament: that was pushed by polls pointing in that direction that turned out to be wrong.

I’m not sure about that criticism, because the only way Miliband was likely to win would have been in a hung parliament, so it was fair to ask what he would have done about it. But, yes, an obsession with who is up and down in each poll is a distraction from the question of which team is better placed to govern the country.

That said, the trends in the polls have been so strong in this election – the trends hardly moved during the 2015 campaign – that things are clearly happening, so let us try to work out what they might be.

General Election polls and projections: June 6

What happened when Theresa May called the election?

Theresa May, like a bolt out of the blue, called the election on 18 April. Oddly enough, Tory support was already rising to above 45 per cent before she did so. I have no idea why. After her announcement, Labour support strengthened. I assume this was a partisan reaction to an unexpected election. People who had been unenthusiastic about Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, telling pollsters they didn’t know how they would vote in an election that was probably three years away, suddenly reverted to their Labour allegiance.

Did the manifestos change anything?

The polls started to move again after Labour’s draft manifesto was leaked on 11 May, five days before its official launch. That was when Labour support really started rising and the Conservatives started to decline. A lot of attention was paid initially to the plans to renationalise the Royal Mail, railways and energy, followed up after the official launch with abolishing tuition fees and free childcare.

These all proved popular, and the Conservative counter-attack on how it was all going to be paid for was feeble. Then Theresa May got into trouble of her own with the launch of her manifesto on 18 May. The plan to force pensioners to pay for care visits in their own home out of the value of their property went down badly. Even if only one in six pensioners will ever need home visits, six out of six fear they might and they all have adult children who worry about it too.

All the while, the three minor parties drifted downwards, Ukip showing the most dramatic decline, but with the Lib Dems and the Greens also squeezed.

Labour’s rise continued, even if the decline in Tory support slowed, and the terrorist bombing in Manchester on 22 May did nothing to stop the gap between the two parties narrowing. Some of the polls suggest that the Tory lead has stopped shrinking as we entered the final week of the campaign, but the average of the most recent polls suggests that May’s lead is no greater than the margin of David Cameron’s victory two years ago, which gave him a slender majority of just 12.

UK General Election 2017







58 show all UK General Election 2017

















































































































1/58 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

2/58 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

3/58 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

4/58 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

5/58 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

6/58 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

7/58 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

8/58 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

9/58 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

10/58 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

11/58 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

12/58 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

13/58 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

14/58 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

15/58 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

16/58 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

17/58 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

18/58 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA

19/58 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

20/58 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

21/58 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

22/58 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

23/58 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

24/58 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

25/58 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

26/58 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

27/58 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

28/58 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

29/58 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

30/58 8 May 2017 Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester Getty Images

31/58 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

32/58 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

33/58 8 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London AP

34/58 8 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London PA wire

35/58 8 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall Reuters

36/58 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

37/58 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

38/58 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

39/58 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

40/58 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

41/58 10 May 2017 Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England Getty Images

42/58 16 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

43/58 16 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits Danny Lawson/PA Wire

44/58 16 May 2017 Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

45/58 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

46/58 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA

47/58 17 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square Jack Taylor/Getty Images

48/58 17 May 2017 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf Getty

49/58 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

50/58 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

51/58 19 May 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough Getty Images

52/58 19 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh Getty Images

53/58 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA

54/58 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA Wire

55/58 22 May 2017 Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

56/58 22 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales Reuters

57/58 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

58/58 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

Which polls should we believe?

The big question now, though, is which of the polls, now spread between a Tory lead of one point (Survation’s online poll on Sunday) and one of 12 points (ComRes for The Independent on Saturday), is a better guide to the vote on Thursday.

On this it is worth looking at this blog post by Nigel Marriott, a statistician, who is currently predicting a majority for the Conservatives of 100 seats.

Chart by Nigel Marriott, showing difference between modeller polls (blue) and self-reporters (red)

Marriott divides the polls into two groups. One, which he calls the self-reporters, including Survation, which give more weight to whether voters say they will vote, and another, called the modellers, which downplay what voters say about their likelihood to turn out and assume they will turn out roughly as their age and social group did last time. The problem is that Survation assumes that young people will turn out at about the same rate as older people (because that is what they tell Survation), which is unlikely, although their voting intentions are given less weight through other adjustments the company makes.

Wherever the parties end up on Thursday, the one thing that is clear is that Labour has had a good campaign and the Tories a poor one, and that Corbyn is unlikely to secure the worst result for the party since 1931.