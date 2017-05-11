The leak of Labour’s draft election manifesto, a few days before it was due to be formally launched, is a spectacular one. At first glance, it reinforces the image of a divided, shambolic and dysfunctional party.

Normally, suspicions would fall on Jeremy Corbyn’s enemies within—and there is no shortage of them. So it appears an act of sabotage and destabilisation.

Indeed, Corbynistas have already pointed the finger of blame at Labour’s headquarters, which has been odds with Corbyn since his election in 2015 and, according to his allies, never reconciled itself to his leadership. Matt Zarb-Cousin, Corbyn’s former spokesman, accused Labour HQ of continuing its "tradition of undermining the leadership.”

But another theory is doing the rounds at Westminster: that the 46-page, 20,000-word, manifesto was leaked by Corbyn’s friends rather than his enemies. His office dismissed speculation that it was behind the leak as “categorically and completely untrue.”

Why would Team Corbyn destabilise itself? It appears a mad idea. Yet this team doesn’t play by the traditional rules. It has been rolling out individual manifesto policies on most days since the snap election was called, sometimes successfully (free school meals), sometimes not (police numbers). Normally, parties spread the policy jam thinly to garner more headlines, while saving up some goodies for the launch of the entire manifesto.

However, it might have been tempting for Corbynistas to get the whole document out early: the late night leak gave the Conservatives and the hated mainstream media less time to dissect, analyse and attack Labour’s prospectus. The plans to renationalise rail and parts of the energy industry, bus companies and Royal Mail make Corbyn look radical. However, there is a danger that it will look to many voters like an uncosted wish list. It seems that John McDonnell, the shadow Chancellor, has a lot of work to do to make the programme fully-costed and credible before it is formally published.

Another possible motive for Corbynistas to leak the draft would be to bounce Labour’s manifesto meeting today into approving it without making changes. There are unresolved tensions over defence and immigration. Some shadow ministers want to tone down what they see as Corbyn’s pacifism. Some trade unions want tougher language on immigration. The leak might make it harder for Corbyn’s critics to change the draft written by Andrew Fisher, his head of policy.

Under Labour’s constitution, the manifesto is signed off by a Clause V meeting of more than 80 people – the Shadow Cabinet, the 35-member national executive committee and representatives of Labour’s policy forum, MPs and peers and the unions. Security was supposed to be tight. They were not due to get their copies of the draft until this morning, and shadow ministers had only been shown the sections covering their briefs rather than the whole thing.

Perhaps the biggest incentive for Corbynistas to leak the manifesto is that they could blame it on their internal opponents. Very few Labour figures expect to win on 8 June. Everyone in the party knows there would then be the mother of all blame games, especially if Labour suffers the crushing defeat suggested by the opinion polls.

UK General Election 2017







51 show all UK General Election 2017



































































































1/51 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/51 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/51 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/51 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/51 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/51 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/51 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/51 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/51 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/51 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/51 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/51 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/51 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/51 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/51 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/51 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/51 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/51 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/51 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/51 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/51 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/51 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

23/51 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

24/51 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

25/51 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

26/51 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

27/51 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

28/51 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

29/51 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

30/51 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

31/51 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

32/51 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

33/51 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

34/51 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

35/51 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

36/51 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

37/51 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

38/51 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

39/51 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

40/51 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

41/51 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

42/51 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

43/51 8 May 2017 Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester Getty Images

44/51 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

45/51 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

46/51 8 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London AP

47/51 8 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London PA wire

48/51 8 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall Reuters

49/51 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

50/51 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

51/51 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

Corbyn’s critics want him to “own” a Labour defeat, just as Labour’s centre-right wanted Michael Foot to “own” Labour’s last left-wing manifesto in 1983, dubbed “the longest suicide note in history”. Margaret Thatcher won a majority of 144.

General Election polls and projections: May 11

Corbyn’s allies are already getting their excuses in. They blame the Parliamentary Labour Party and “bitter Blairites” for constant sniping at Corbyn and last year’s divisive leadership challenge. They blame the mainstream media for not giving Corbyn a fair hearing. Now, probably, they will blame his enemies for ruining his election campaign by leaking the manifesto. It will give the left another weapon in their battle to keep control of the party and keep Corbyn in his job.

We’ll probably never know who leaked the manifesto. The leak might not make too much difference in the real world, since the public will found out about Labour’s policies next week anyway. But, whoever was behind the leak, it underlines the impression of a bitterly divided party more interested in winning its internal struggle than winning over the voters.