Jeremy Corbyn will step down before the 2020 general election if Labour’s prospects are “still awful”, Unite boss Len McCluskey has suggested.

The head of Britain's biggest trade union - and a crucial ally of the Labour leader – used a New Year interview to raise the prospect of Mr Corbyn throwing in the towel.

Mr McCluskey said: “Let's suppose we are not having a snap election. It buys into this question of what happens if we get to 2019 and opinion polls are still awful.

“The truth is everybody would examine that situation, including Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell [the Shadow Chancellor].”

Jeremy Corbyn confronts Theresa May on how much social care budget has been cut

Mr McCluskey added, of the party leader and his Shadow Chancellor: “These two are not egomaniacs, they are not desperate to cling on to power for power's sake.”

Unite, which gives millions of pounds a year to Labour, was one of Mr Corbyn's strongest supporters in last summer's leadership contest, when the GMB union refused to back him.

But, speaking with the Daily Mirror, Mr McCluskey said: “It's always based on critical support. It's my job to promote Unite's policies, not Labour's.”

On the threat to Labour, he said: “We need to expose what UKIP stand for; not just anti-foreign but anti-workers' rights, their hidden agenda on the NHS and welfare state.

“But it will only work if ordinary people believe Labour is listening to their concerns and has solutions.”

The comments came amid renewed speculation that the Labour leadership will attempt to force through changes to ease the path for a left-wing successor.

Currently, candidates need the support of 15 per cent of Labour MPs for their name to be added to the ballot, but this year’s conference is expected to vote on lowering the threshold to just five per cent.

Richard Angell, of the moderate Progress group, vowed to fight the amendment, saying: “Our system requires the candidate to be prime minister to command overwhelming support on the treasury benches.

“The hard left's amendment acknowledges that their candidate for leader will never command that kind of support.”

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

Mr Angell suggested Mr McDonnell wanted to lower the threshold for nomination in order to succeed Mr Corbyn himself – although the Shadow Chancellor has said he will never stand for the leadership.

In his interview, Mr McCluskey turned on his rival for the Unite leadership, branding Gerard Coyne a stooge for Labour right-wingers.

Mr Coyne has criticised the general secretary’s “obsession” with Mr Corbyn and “London politics”, promising to focus instead on workers' pay and protection and gender equality.

In a speech today, he will demand that “control of our borders” be a red line in the Brexit negotiations, by ending free movement of EU citizens.

Mr McCluskey said: “I am disappointed. It would appear as though Gerard is being used by the right wing of Labour to try to have a proxy war about Corbyn."

Defending his record in taking on “bullying bosses”, he pointed to Unite victories over Sports Direct and British Airways, adding: “We are fearless in defending ordinary working people.”