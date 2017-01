A former Libyan rebel leader has won the right to sue Jack Straw after winning a Supreme Court case against the British Government.

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj said he and his wife Fatima Boudchar were kidnapped, abused and forcibly transferred to a Libyan prison in 2004 in an operation involving MI6 and the CIA.

All seven judges ruled that a claim should be heard, despite representations from the Government that it would be inappropriate for British courts to rule on a case involving American intelligence agencies.

Belhaj , pictured in 2011, was once emir of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, considered a terrorist body by the US ( Getty )

The High Court originally agreed with the Government's stance and ruled that the claims should be struck out, but the Court of Appeal reversed the High Court ruling in October 2014 after finding that it was in the public interest to investigate “particularly grave violations of international law and human rights”.

Lord Mance said the Supreme Court upheld that decision, adding that “state immunity is no bar to the claims” and the defendants had not “on the assumed facts shown any entitlement to rely on the doctrine of foreign act of state”.

“The appeals are dismissed and the cases may proceed to trial,” he added, paving the way for Mr Belhaj and his wife to sue Mr Straw.

Sapna Malik, who represented the couple, said: "The Supreme Court today has delivered an emphatic judgement upholding the rule of law, particularly in the face of breaches of rights recognised as fundamental by English statute and common law, in which British defendants are alleged to have been complicit."

Human rights organisations including Amnesty International, The International Commission of Jurists, Justice and Redress also hailed the verdict.

“It should have been obvious that claims that the UK authorities were complicit in torture must be heard by UK courts," said Amnesty International’s head of international justice, Solomon Sacco​

"The UK Government should never have tried to prevent the courts from hearing these shocking cases. No government should be able to escape judicial scrutiny of its possible role in such heinous acts simply because doing so could implicate another country."

Mr Straw, who was Tony Blair’s Foreign Secretary at the time, stressed Mr Belhaj’s claims were “untested”.

World news in pictures







47 show all World news in pictures



























































































1/47 12 January 2017 A former Filipino comfort woman shouts slogans as she joins a protest rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official visit EPA

2/47 12 January 2017 Supporters and family members of Filipina 'comfort women', who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II, display banners during a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila, hours before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Getty

3/47 12 January 2017 Supporters and family members of Filipina 'comfort women', who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II, display banners during a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila, hours before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Getty

4/47 12 January 2017 Polish Commander of the 11th Lubuska Armoured Cavalry Division from Zagan General Jaroslaw Mika gives a speech during the official welcome ceremony of the US troops convoy in Zagan, western Poland. The Armoured Brigade Combat Team comprises 3,500 soldiers, several dozen lorries and Humvee vehicles. The deployment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve EPA

5/47 12 January 2017 First U.S. troops arrived at the Zagan base in western Poland as part of a deterrence force of some 1,000 troops to be based here and reassure Poland about Russia's activities AP

6/47 12 January 2017 Indian workers of the Mazagaon Dock witness the launch of Indian Navy's second Scorpene class stealth submarine 'Khanderi' of Project 75, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, at the Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India EPA

7/47 12 January 2017 Indian workers of Mazagaon Dock pull a rope in front of Indian Navy's second Scorpene class stealth submarine 'Khanderi' of Project 75, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, at the Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India EPA

8/47 12 January 2017 A freight train has partly derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that had been left on the track. Police said no one was hurt in the incident AP

9/47 12 January 2017 Police officers gather the remains of a cash machine at the railway station in Dinslaken, Germany. A freight train has partly derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that had been left on the track. Police said no one was hurt in the incident AP

10/47 12 January 2017 Former prime minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, center, leaves the court escorted by hooded police officers in Colmar, eastern France. A French court has ordered the release the jailed former prime minister of Kosovo pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges AP

11/47 11 January 2017 Ruling Justice and Development Party and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmakers scuffle at the parliament in Ankara during deliberations over a controversial 18-article bill to change the constitution to create an executive presidency Getty

12/47 11 January 2017 Lawmakers from ruling AK Party and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate on the proposed constitutional changes at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

13/47 11 January 2017 Syrian men and Civil Defence volunteers, also known as the White Helmets, search for survivors amid the rubble of a building following a reported air strike on the town of Taftanaz, in the northern province of Idlib Getty

14/47 11 January 2017 A quarantine official sprays disinfectant on a habitat for migratory birds in Jeju City, Jeju Island, South Korea, to prevent the spread of avian influenza that has ravaged the country since mid-November. The highly pathogenic H5N6 virus has been found in bird faeces there EPA

15/47 11 January 2017 Anders Behring Breivik on the second day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via Reuters

16/47 11 January 2017 Anders Behring Breivik together with his defence lawyers Mona Danielsen (L) and Oystein Storrvik on the second day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway Reuters

17/47 11 January 2017 Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in one of Tuesday's two bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed attacks earlier on Tuesday in Kabul that killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens AP

18/47 11 January 2017 Afghan mourners and relatives of a victim of twin Taliban blasts, cover the grave with soil in Kabul. Bombings across three Afghan cities including Kabul killed around 50 people and wounded 100 others, in a day of carnage as Taliban insurgents escalate a deadly winter campaign of violence Getty

19/47 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama wipes a tear from his eye while delivering his farewell address to the American people EPA

20/47 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama departs after concluding his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois Reuters

21/47 10 January 2017 First lady Michelle Obama hugs US President Barack Obama after his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois EPA

22/47 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he walks off the stage after he delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois Getty

23/47 10 January 2017 Residents at a community in Navotas sift through debris following an early morning fire in the northern suburb of Manila, Philippines. Fire officials said the fire razed more than 600 shanty homes and left more than 1,500 families homeless AP

24/47 10 January 2017 Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site AP

25/47 10 January 2017 An Afghan police officer sits next to an injured person inside an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

26/47 10 January 2017 Men carry an injured police officer to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

27/47 10 January 2017 Protestors are seen behind Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as he arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington DC AP

28/47 10 January 2017 Tyrone Sanders, father of Emanuel Church shooting victim Tywanza Sanders, arrives at the Charleston Federal Courthouse during the federal trial of Dylann Roof in Charleston, South Carolina Reuters

29/47 10 January 2017 The van carrying Dylann Roof leaves the US District Court in Charleston, S.C. An unrepentant Roof was sentenced to death for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP

30/47 10 January 2017 US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks at the US Institute of Peace "2017 Passing the Baton" conference in Washington DC Reuters

31/47 10 January 2017 Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region outside Damascus that is the main water source for the capital Getty

32/47 10 January 2017 Syrians wait to fill plastic containers with water provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the capital Damascus Getty

33/47 10 January 2017 Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia AP

34/47 10 January 2017 Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants are sleeping rough in parks and make-shift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward toward the European Union AP

35/47 10 January 2017 Honour guards stand by the draped casket of former Prime Minister and President of Portugal Mario Soares during a state funeral ceremony at the Jeronimos monastery in Lisbon, Portugal AP

36/47 10 January 2017 A confiscated handgun and a mug shot of Hmidi Saber, a suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda, displayed by the Italian police during a press conference on anti-terrorism operation at the police headquarters in Rome AFP/Getty Images

37/47 10 January 2017 Italian police displayed a confiscated Islamic State (IS) during a press conference on anti-terrorism operation at the police headquarters in Rome. Hmidi Saber, a suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda, was arrested in an anti-terrorism operation called 'Black Flag' Getty

38/47 10 January 2017 An Iraqi flag waves over the damaged building of al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes AP

39/47 10 January 2017 An Iraqi soldier patrols by al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes AP

40/47 10 January 2017 Iraqi security forces stand guard outside al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes, despite the coalition's initial reluctance to use airstrikes against IS there AP

41/47 9 January 2017 Filipino devotees jostle each other as they try to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene during the annual religious procession in Manila Getty

42/47 9 January 2017 A devotee tries to touch the wooden cross of the Black Nazarene during a procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines. Barefoot Roman Catholic devotees pushed and shoved during the procession in attempts to touch the Black Nazarene, a centuries-old statue of a suffering Jesus Christ. The life-size wooden statue was said to have been brought to the country by a Spanish priest from Mexico in 1606 EPA

43/47 9 January 2017 Pseudoephedrine is displayed during a press conference at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A joint law enforcement operation has lead to the charging of five men and the seizure of up to 300 kg of pseudoephedrine hidden in a washing powder shipment EPA

44/47 9 January 2017 Syrian President Bashar Assad, speaks with French journalists in Damascus, Syria. Assad said that he was prepared 'to negotiate everything' at talks set to begin in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces' recapture of Aleppo. AP

45/47 9 January 2017 A bridge damaged by floods is pictured at Chai Buri District, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand Reuters

46/47 8 January 2017 A Thai villager rows a boat past a flooded Buddhist temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand EPA

47/47 6 January 2017 A man rides his motorbike on the rear wheel in floodwater at Tumpat district, near the Thailand border, Kelantan, Malaysia EPA

“That can only happen when the trial of the action itself takes place,” he said.

“I repeat what I said in the House of Commons in December 2013, that as Foreign Secretary I acted at all times in a manner which was fully consistent with my legal duties, and with national and international law.

“I was never in any way complicit in the unlawful rendition or detention of anyone by other states.”

Mr Belhaj, who is now a senior member of the Islamist Al-Watan political party, was the leader of the insurgent Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, designated as a terrorist group by the US and UK.

The UN described the group as an “al-Qaeda affiliate”, despite some members rejecting a formal merger, and found it was also linked to the Taliban while imposing sanctions in 2001.

Reprieve, a legal charity working with Mr Belhaj and his wife, said they have offered to drop their claim in return for an apology and a token payment of £1 from each of the defendants – the UK Government and its agencies, Mr Straw and MI6 counter-terrorism head Sir Mark Allen.

The UK Government has not acknowledged any role in the CIA’s rendition programme under President George Bush.

The former head of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group was arrested in 2004 ( Getty )

Mr Belhaj, who fled the Gaddafi regime in 1998, claims Mr Jack Straw and senior members of the security services were “co-conspirators” in his illegal detention and torture in 2004.

He and his wife, who was pregnant at the time, were kidnapped in China and transported via Malaysia to Thailand and on to Libya.

Mr Belhaj claimed he was hooded and shackled to the floor of a plane in a stress position before allegedly being transferred to an American “secret prison” in Bangkok

In between his interrogation sessions, he said he was hung by his wrists from hooks in his cell for prolonged periods,

After being transferred to Libya, the rebel leader was detained for six years and tortured by “foreign” agents, including some believed to from the UK.

Mr Belhaj was sentenced to death after a 15-minute trial but was eventually released in 2010, a year before the Libyan revolution.

His wife was imprisoned in Libya for four months and released three weeks before giving birth.

Tony Blair and Colonel Gaddafi shake hands during the famous 2004 'deal in the desert' (PA)

Cori Crider, a lawyer from Reprieve, said the stakes of the case “couldn’t be higher” days before the inauguration of Donald Trump, who said he would “bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding” last year.

“The Government bought years of delay by wasting hundreds of thousands of pounds on this appeal, when a simple apology would have closed the case,” she added.

“Theresa May should apologise to this family, draw a line in the sand against torture, and restore British honour once and for all.“

Reprieve believes the case was partly a consequence of increased cooperation between the UK and Libya after Tony Blair made his “deal in the desert” with Gaddafi in 2004.

Documents surfaced after the despot’s death appearing to show how Britain alerted Libyan security services to Mr Belhaj’s presence in Malaysia in March that year, and a letter from Sir Mark to his Libyan counterpart Moussa Koussa, congratulating him on Mr Belhaj’s “safe arrival”.

“This was the least we could do for you and for Libya to demonstrate the remarkable relationship we have built over the years,” the letter says. “I am so glad.”

The Crown Prosecution Service found there was insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges for Sir Mark over the case last year, but concluded he was in contact with the countries that detained him.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office, which contested a previous ruling in Mr Belhaj’s favour at the Court of Appeal, said it would ”consider the detail and implications“ of the verdict.

“It would be inappropriate for the Government to comment further on this case due to the ongoing legal proceedings,” she added.