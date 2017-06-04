Ukip only party not to suspend general election campaigning following London Bridge attack

Ukip has decided against suspending its general election campaigning in light of the attack on London Bridge, arguing that to do so would play into the hands of terrorists.

The Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP and Greens have all called off national campaigning for the day after seven people were killed and dozens injured in a knife and van attack in central London.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said he would “refuse to suspend campaigning because that is precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.

The other parties are expected to resume campaigning this evening after a “brief” pause.

No party has endorsed sporadic calls on social media to suspend or delay the general election. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he believes that Britian should “not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process”.

Cabinet minister David Davis told the BBC this morning that he believed there would not in any case be a legal way to delay the general election as there are currently no MPs to change the law due to the dissolution of Parliament. He said the election should continue as planned.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning Ukip leader Mr Nuttall said: “With more people murdered on the streets of our capital city last night by Islamist terrorists, it is more important than ever for us to confront this evil with the democratic principles that have made this country what it is.

Seven people confirmed dead after London terror attack

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives last night. The courage and quick response of our emergency services have yet again saved countless lives and in the midst of such a tragedy, deserve our respect and admiration.

“It is time to start honouring our dead with more than just words. The only guarantee that will come from out choosing to stall the democratic process again will be more attacks; it is what these cowards want us to do.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

“For those of us seeking to serve the people of this country, it is our duty to drive the dialogue on how best to confront and defeat this brand of terrorism. That is what Ukip will be doing today and beyond. Therefore, I refuse to suspend campaigning because that is precisely what the extremists would want us to do.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has said last night's events were "dreadful", while Labour’s Mr Corbyn described the attack as "brutal and shocking".

The incident is the third attack on the UK in three months. A car and knife attack on Westminster in March left five people dead, while a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester two weeks ago killed 22.