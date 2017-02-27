London’s NHS, construction, and technology sectors are hugely reliant on immigrants from the European Union and will require a special transitional period to avoid damage, a new report has warned.

The London Assembly’s economic committee found that a quarter of construction workers in London were EU born, while a third of London’s tech workers were EU nationals.

Meanwhile, around one in 10 workers in the capital’s National Health Service are EU-born.

Around 13 per cent of London’s five million jobs – 600,000 – are held by workers born in EU countries, which the assembly says is around four time as much as across the whole of the UK.

Assembly Members (AMs) are calling for EU nationals working in London to be given the right to stay, and a fast-track vista system for highly skilled EU workers in any post-Brexit settlement.

The cross-party group shied away from explicitly calling for a regionalised immigration system but said that any new process “should be flexible and responsive to London’s needs”.

Earlier this month Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson said Labour was considering a regional immigration policy that allowed London to have a more liberal regime than the rest of the UK.

Around 2.9 million EU nationals live in Britain, with around 2.15 working. Three quarters of EU migrants working in the UK currently would fail existing visa rules if no special deal for them to work in Britain is currently reached.

It was reported this weekend that Theresa May plans to set a cut-off date for new EU immigrants to be allowed to stay in the UK – and that this date would when she formally triggers Article 50. She has said she wants to trigger Article 50 by the end of the month.

Fiona Twycross AM, Chair of the Economy Committee, said: “London relies on EU workers like no other region. EU workers are the life blood of the capital’s economy – they build vital homes, care for the sick and elderly and provide food and accommodation services.

“It is vital that a new immigration system is fair and simple – and without a transitional period, the risk to London and the UK’s economic dynamism will be severe.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

“The referendum result has caused a great deal of uncertainty, for residents, workers and businesses. Sectors, like health, construction and hospitality should not be pushed to the cliff edge, due to their reliance on EU workers.

“We need to give EU workers the right to remain within the UK and we categorically need assurances now.”