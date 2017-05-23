Election campaigning has been suspended in the wake of the Manchester explosion, as politicians pay tribute to the victims of the suspected terrorist attack.

Theresa May paid tribute to the 19 victims known to have died and 50 injured, saying the authorities were "working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack".

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday but confirmed that all campaigning ahead of the 8 June vote was being postponed.

The pause in Ms May's campaign was confirmed by the Conservative Party.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act.

“The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has cancelled a planned campaign visit to Gibraltar after 19 people were confirmed dead following the blast.

He said: "This is a shocking and horrific attack targeting children and young people who were simply enjoying a concert.

"My deepest sympathies are with the victims, and with families who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting for news.

"I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of the emergency services.

"This is an attack on innocent people and the nation is united both in its grief and its determination to stand up to this deplorable attack."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was a "terrible incident" and his thoughts were with those affected.

The suspected terror attack is a "terrible night for our great city", Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said.

Mr Burnham said: "My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city."

Lucy Powell, Manchester Central's Labour candidate and the MP before the election, said the city would "come together and unite in solidarity".

Liverpool's metro mayor Steve Rotheram, whose daughters were at the Manchester Arena concert but were safe, said: "Feel sick to think that people have lost their lives at a gig attended by so many young people.

"All my thoughts go out to those parents waiting to hear of the safety of their children. It's a parents worse nightmare. So, so sad."