Theresa May has brought Michael Gove​ back to frontline politics as Environment Secretary, a move which has surprised some commentators because she sacked him as Education Secretary last year.

Green activists and politicians have reacted with dismay at the decision because the Tory MP's voting record reveals he has generally opted against eco-friendly measures, such as reduction in carbon emissions and financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation.

Speaking following his appointment, Mr Gove claimed he was determined to "protect our precious environment", saying: “It is an honour to be appointed Environment Secretary at such an important time for our country.

"The work of Defra matters to every single one of us whether you live in a town, a city or the countryside and what we do is at the heart of our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity.

“As we leave the European Union, I am determined to protect our precious environment, support our thriving fishing industry and help our globally-renowned food and farming industries grow more, sell more and export more great British food and drink.”

However, online records show that the Tory MP, who has also served as Justice Secretary, was absent in many votes relating to environmental issues, but in the measures he did vote in, he overwhelmingly voted against efforts to protect the environment.

Here is how he cast his ballot in the various votes:

17 October 2012

Mr Gove voted against requiring the UK Green Investment Bank to explicitly act in support of the target of reducing UK carbon emissions to 20 per cent of 1990 levels by 2050.

The UK Green Investment Bank was created by the Government to attract private funds for the financing of the private sector's investments related to environmental preservation and improvement. It has been criticised for “lacking ambition”.

4 June 2013

Mr Gove voted against requiring the setting of a target range for the amount of carbon dioxide (or other greenhouse gases) produced per unit of electricity generated.

4 June 2013

Michael Gove voted against allowing financial incentives for small-scale low-carbon generation of electricity to be paid to plants which were previously too big to be eligible.

5 June 2013

Mr Gove voted in favour of culling badgers in an effort to control bovine tuberculosis.

26 January 2015

Mr Gove voted against explicitly requiring an environmental permit for hydraulic fracturing activities.

26 January 2015

Mr Gove voted not to ban the exploitation of unconventional petroleum for at least 18 months and not to require a review of the impact of such exploitation on climate change, the environment, the economy, and health and safety be carried out and published.

4 December 2015

Mr Gove voted against allowing carbon dioxide emissions limits to be set in respect of existing stations which fit pollution abatement equipment.

14 July 2015

Mr Gove voted to apply the tax on non-domestic electricity supplies, known as the Climate Change Levy, to electricity generated from renewable sources.

8 September 2015

Mr Gove again voted to apply the Climate Change Levy tax to electricity generated from renewable sources.

UK news in pictures







27 show all UK news in pictures



















































1/27 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

2/27 11 June 2017 England players celebrate with the trophy after the final match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 between Venezuela and England at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea EPA

3/27 11 June 2017 Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee celebrates winning the Elite Men Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4/27 11 June 2017 Two men drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business today next to an entrance to Borough Market which remains closed in London Getty Images

5/27 10 June 2017 Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran receives a bottle of mezcal from a reporter during a press conference in Mexico City AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

6/27 10 June 2017 This photo issued by Freuds shows the car that was involved in a crash where Richard Hammond escaped serious injury, in Switzerland Freuds via AP

7/27 10 June 2017 The Cateran Yomp, Scotland's foremost outdoor fundraiser that puts soldiers and civilians side by side on a 24-hour trek across the historic 'Cateran Trail' in Perthshire. With a target to walk over 37,000 miles collectively, more than 1150 hikers signed up for the 2017 Cateran Yomp challenge, raising an estimated ¨£2.9 million in seven years in support of ABF The Soldier's Charity David Cheskin/PA Wire

8/27 10 June 2017 The Cateran Yomp, Scotland's foremost outdoor fundraiser that puts soldiers and civilians side by side on a 24-hour trek across the historic 'Cateran Trail' in Perthshire. With a target to walk over 37,000 miles collectively, more than 1150 hikers signed up for the 2017 Cateran Yomp challenge, raising an estimated ¨£2.9 million in seven years in support of ABF The Soldier's Charity David Cheskin/PA Wire

9/27 10 June 2017 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain kisses an Ayrton Senna helmet that was presented to Hamilton after he won the pole position to tie the late Senna at second for most career poles, at the Canadian Grand Prix Tyler Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

10/27 10 June 2017 A poster hangs from a railing outside Downing street in London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

11/27 10 June 2017 Protesters gather outside Downing street in London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

12/27 10 June 2017 A general view of police presence inside Hampden Park before the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park, Glasgow Martin Rickett/PA Wire

13/27 10 June 2017 The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, parading down the mall in Central London during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade Ben Stevens/PA Wire

14/27 10 June 2017 Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Colonel's Review at the Queen Victoria Memorial in London Getty Images

15/27 10 June 2017 An Irish Guard collapses before being taken away on a stretcher, during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on the mall in Central London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

16/27 10 June 2017 An Irish Guard collapses before being taken away on a stretcher, during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on the mall in Central London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

17/27 10 June 2017 Police officers remove the cordon tape by Borough Market following the June 3rd attacks in London Getty Images

18/27 10 June 2017 Items next to the van used in the London Bridge attack Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

19/27 10 June 2017 Interior of the van used in the London Bridge attacks Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

20/27 8 June 2017 Messages of solidarity written on post-it notes stuck to a wall are seen at the southern end of London Bridge in London on June 8, 2017 following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market Getty Images

21/27 8 June 2017 Ozzy Gandaa with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'This Morning' TV show. Ozzy Gandaa, a pub doorman saved countless lives when he hurled bar stools, bottles and glasses at the London Bridge terrorists as they went on a rampage through Borough Market Rex

22/27 8 June 2017 Ozzy Gandaa with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'This Morning' TV show. Ozzy Gandaa, a pub doorman saved countless lives when he hurled bar stools, bottles and glasses at the London Bridge terrorists as they went on a rampage through Borough Market Rex

23/27 8 June 2017 People look at many messages of solidarity and love written on post-it notes and stuck to the side of a wall at the southern end of London Bridge, following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market Getty Images

24/27 8 June 2017 An exit poll predicting that the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn will win 266 seats in the British general election is projected onto BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, in London, after the polls closed Getty Images

25/27 4 June 2017 Armed police officers walk outside Borough Market after an attack left 6 people dead and dozens injured in London REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

26/27 4 June 2017 Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast, or the iftar, for Ramadan - the Muslim fasting month, during a visit to a children's home in Singapore REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool

27/27 4 June 2017 The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colours of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany REUTERS/Christian Mang

26 October 2015

Mr Gove voted against charging the first year rate of vehicle tax against a variable rate of vehicle tax based on carbon dixoide emissions for vehicles registered on or after 1 April 2017 and to charge additional tax on vehicles costing over £40,000.

3 May 2016

Mr Gove voted not to reduce the permitted carbon dioxide emission rate of new homes as part of the Housing and Planning Bill.