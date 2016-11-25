Momentum has announced it is to host a series of nationwide events and debates to coincide with Government’s triggering of Article 50 in 2017.

Alongside The World Transformed the organisation – set up in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s victory as Labour leader – will launch a series of political and cultural events in local communities across the country.

The events will run under the name ‘Take Back Control’ – the political slogan used by the Leave campaign during the referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU.

Emma Rees, one of Momentum’s national organisers, told The Independent: “After the success of The World Transformed in Liverpool, ‘Take Back Control’ is a series of exciting events that will bring together leave and remain voters to debate the terms of Brexit, the future of Britain and give a platform to voices too often left out of political conversations.”

Lotte Boumelha, a Take Back Control organiser, added: “Theresa May claims ‘Brexit means Brexit’. But this empty phrase has been used to hide the fact that the government is in chaos. Many people, both leave and remain voters, have felt dis-empowered since the referendum and shut out of the debate.

“Take Back Control will be about reclaiming the narrative and opening up the negotiations. This is our Brexit. We should get to decide what it means and what it will look like. And while Theresa May has only a majority of 14 MPs - she will have to listen to us.”

Another organiser Charlie Clarke, said Mr Corbyn’s re-election as Labour leader and the victory of Donald Trump in the American presidential election “are all part of a revolt against politics as usual”.

He added: “Individuals have felt powerless for decades, and are starting to re-assert themselves. But taking back control is not the preserve of the right. We want to see a Great Britain that takes power back from the economic elites Trump and Farage belong to.

“One that demands a more democratic voting system. A more balanced, plural media that isn’t owned by billionaires. A political system where all the decisions aren’t made in Westminster. A society where people aren’t overworked, underpaid and weighed down with debt, rent and spiraling bill payments.”

In March, to coincide with the Government’s anticipated triggering of the exit process from the EU, The World Transformed will work with local Momentum groups, constituency Labour parties, and trade union branches to “bring together leave and remain voters, open up the Brexit negotiations and discuss how we can take back control from economic elites and establishment politicians.

It is expected the events will host discussions on immigration, national identity, democracy, the economy and the future of Europe. “There will be a focus on holding events in marginal constituencies, and those with a high leave vote - where The World Transformed will provide support, resources and funds to reach out to communities who voted leave and are often left out of the political conversation,” the group adds.