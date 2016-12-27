Conservative MP Anna Soubry has called for businesses to boycott the Daily Mail newspaper, calling it a “shameful rag” for an article about overseas shoppers attending Boxing Day sales.

The outspoken MP, who is a prominent pro-EU and pro-Remain politician, tweeted her disgust following publication of an article headlined: ‘Far East shoppers fuel £4 billion Boxing Day bonanza- Foreign shoppers take advantage of weak pound to steal deals’.

The article, published by the Mail Online, suggests shoppers hunting for a bargain have been attending Boxing Day sales in large numbers, speculating that “many” are foreign nationals.

The article states: “Foreign tourists spearheaded a £4billion Boxing Day shopping bonanza as they took advantage of a weak pound and big discounts on luxury items to deliver a post-Brexit boost to the High Street.

"Shops reported bargain hunters queueing from the early hours of the morning – with some even camping outside on Christmas Day evening. An estimated 27million shoppers, many from China and the Far East, were on track to spend a record £3.93billion yesterday.”

Ms Soubry questioned how the Daily Mail was able to ascertain which shoppers were foreign nationals and challenged the newspaper’s use of the loaded term “steal” bargains. She tweeted: “Daily Mail's magic camera IDs 'foreigners' 'stealing' bargains. British [businesses should] abandon this shameful rag.”

Daily Mail's magic camera IDs 'foreigners' 'stealing' bargains. British biz shld abandon this shameful rag @StopFundingHate pic.twitter.com/BErr61XddX — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) December 27, 2016

The MP also tagged the campaign group Stop Funding Hate, which lobbies businesses who advertise in tabloids such as The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Daily Express. The group argues that businesses which pay for advertising in the newspapers are inadvertently funding malicious articles about immigration.

UK news in pictures







15 show all UK news in pictures



























1/15 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

2/15 21 December 2016 Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin Reuters

3/15 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

4/15 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

5/15 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

6/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

7/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

8/15 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

9/15 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

10/15 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

11/15 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

12/15 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

13/15 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

14/15 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

15/15 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

Their campaigning efforts intensified in November after The Daily Mail published an article which described three High Court judges as “enemies of the people” when they ruled MPs are entitled under constitutional law to vote on whether to trigger Article 50 and begin Brexit negotiations.

Soon after, toy manufacturer Lego said they were ending their relationship with the tabloid.

The announcement came after a father penned an open letter criticising Lego's advertising links to the Daily Mail, due to his concerns about the messages the relationship sent to his young son. Bob Jones, whose son is 6, wrote: "I love Lego. My 6 year old son loves Lego. He inherited all of mine three years ago and his collection has multiplied many times since...It seems you can do no wrong. But I'm concerned. For a few years now you have done free giveaways in the Daily Mail newspaper... But I'm afraid to say I can no longer do it.”

Mr Jones accused the newspaper of doing “nothing but create distrust of foreigners, blame immigrants for everything, and as of yesterday are now having a go at top judges in the UK for being gay while making a legal judgment.”

He added: “Lego, to me has always been an inclusive product. Breaking barriers between gender, building children's imagination and confidence to do their own thing. Something adults and children can and do, bond over.

“Your links to the Daily Mail are wrong. And a company like yours shouldn't be supporting them. And as crap as I feel telling my son he can't have the free Lego kit that he sees on the front of the paper in the store, I have explained to him that the paper it is attached to is the sort of paper that tells lies about people, like some of his friends from school. Even my six-year-old understands that what they print is wrong.”

Supermarket Co-Op has also said they are “reviewing” their advertising policies for tabloid newspapers in light of lobbying efforts.