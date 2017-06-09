Students who were stopped from voting at Newcastle-Under-Lyme later returned and clinched the victory for Labour.

Voters in the constituency, which is home to Keele University, were told they were not on the register because an old one was being used and asked to come back in the last hour of voting.

They did so in large numbers and Labour was able to retain the seat by only 30 votes.

Paul Farrelly held the constituency, receiving 21,124 votes, more than his Conservative rival, Owen Meredith, who got 21,094 votes.

Theresa May’s Conservative party have fallen short of the 326 needed for a majority.

On Friday, Ms May visited Buckingham Palace to seek permission to form a minority government.

She will attempt to stay in power on the understanding the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will provide support for her administration.

The election produced a range of interesting results and Jeremy Corbyn outperformed all expectations securing 261 seats, increasing Labour's total from 2015 by 29.

General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats







7 show all General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats











1/7 Nick Clegg Nick Clegg delivers a speech despite losing the Sheffield Hallam Seat Darren O'Brien

2/7 Gavin Barwell Getty Images

3/7 Angus Robertson

4/7 Nicola Blackwood Nicola Blackwood said the UK spent much less than competitors such as Germany and the US PA

5/7 Alex Salmond Former First Minister Alex Salmond is standing for reelection in the constituency of Gordon, Scotland PA

6/7 Rob Wilson Rex Features

7/7 Ben Gummer PA

Labour initially said it was ready to oust Ms May from No 10 and form a minority government themselves.

“We're ready to form a government…we are willing to serve the country," Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said.

When asked, Mr Corbyn himself did not rule out forming a minority government and said he was "ready to serve".