Nigel Farage to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as guest of anti-gay Republican governor

Nigel Farage will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, it has been announced.

The former Ukip leader will attend the event as the guest of Mississippi governor Phil Bryant.

Mr Farage still leads his party’s group of MEPs in the European Parliament, gave a speech endorsing the mogul during his campaign.

He was also the first British politician to meet Mr Trump after his victory in the contest, posing for photos with him in a golden elevator.

Mr Trump and Mr Farage have both suggested that the latter should be employed as a go-between or ambassador between Mr Trump’s administration and the British government.

“Many people would like to see Nigel Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States,” Trump tweeted in November. “He would do a great job!”

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant (L) looks on during a meeting of the National Governors Association at the White House (Getty)

Mr Farage’s host Mr Bryant may raise eyebrows in the UK. The Republican governor said last year that he would rather be crucified than give up his anti-LGBT beliefs.

During his time as governor he has signed laws that exclude gay people from the hate crime protections.

Speaking about the Bill last summer, Mr Bryant said: “They don’t know that if it takes crucifixion, we will stand in line before abandoning our faith and our belief in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

“So if we are going to stand, now is the time and this is the place.”

Asked if he would be attending the January 20 event, Mr Farage told Sky News: “I certainly am, I can't wait.”

Mr Trump won the US presidential election after winning 46 per cent of the vote compared to Hillary Clinton’s 48 per cent. The US electoral system however means that despite losing by nearly three million votes Mr Trump will become president upon his inauguration.