Nigel Farage speech interrupted by fellow MEP holding 'He's lying to you' sign

Nigel Farage has been embarrassed by a fellow Member of the European Parliament (MEP) during a speech in which the former Ukip leader defended Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

The other MEP sat behind Mr Farage and held up a sign reading ‘He’s lying to you’ with an arrow pointing towards him.

The Ukip MEP used his speech to praise Donald Trump and attack those criticising the Republican’s ban on immigration to the US from seven Muslim countries.

He suggested the new President was invited to speak at the European Parliament, saying: “All of us here say we’re democrats - well here’s a chance to prove it.

“Let us invite President Trump to come here to this European Parliament. I’m sure as democrats you’d all agree that we need to do is have an open dialogue with the newly-elected, most powerful man in the world.

“And if you throw that rejection back in your face then you prove yourself to be the anti-democratic zealots that I always thought you were.”