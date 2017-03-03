Ballot counting is taking place across Northern Ireland today, to ascertain the result of an emergency election called in a bid to save power-sharing in the region.
A higher than average turn-out is understood to have cast their ballots in the crucial vote for the Northern Ireland election.
First results are expected late this afternoon.
- Emergency elections called after Sinn Fein pulled out of power-sharing in January
- Vote attempts to elect fresh government willing to return to power-sharing and restore devolution
- If unsuccessful, Northern Ireland faces being run directly from London for the first time in a decade
Please wait a moment for the live blog to load
Voting takes place using a Proportional Representation system of Single Transferable Vote. This means that rather than marking ballot papers with an 'x' by the name of a preferred candidate, voters in Northern Ireland assign preferences by ranking candidates 1, 2, 3 etc. Vote counting therefore takes longer than in Westminster elections.
The election was sparked by nationalist party Sinn Fein's decision to pull out of power-sharing at Stormont. They were protesting their unionist counterpart's behaviour in how they handled allegations of a major financial scandal.
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, presided over by Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, appears to have cost the taxpayer some £480 million due to gross mismanagement. She strongly denies any wrong doing. After she refused to step down, Sinn Fein resigned from power-sharing, meaning the DUP also lost their positions.
The elections are an attempt to elect a fresh government which will be willing to resurrect power-sharing. If this does not happen, Northern Ireland may have to be ruled directly from London in lieu of devolution.Reuse content