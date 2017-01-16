The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has warned the challenges faced by Stormont “should not be underestimated” after power-sharing collapsed in the region, following an escalating political crisis. The historic announcement ends over a decade of joint rule between nationalist and unionist politicians.

Secretary James Brokenshire announced he will dissolve the parliament and has set an election date of 2 March. It is hoped fresh elections will return a new government who will be willing to move back to power-sharing, in order to revive the institutions.

Last Monday, Sinn Fein pulled out of power-sharing to protest an ongoing financial scandal in which the Democratic Unionist Party’s leader is allegedly implicated. Under power-sharing procedures at Stormont, Sinn Fein were given a seven-day period in which to return to government, however, they confirmed that they will not do so, meaning the power-sharing executive officially ended.

Sinn Fein said they have resigned to protest what they see as “arrogance” from the Democratic Unionists over how their party leader Arlene Foster, who is also Northern Ireland First Minister, has responded to allegations she was implicated in a financial scandal.

The Renewable Heat Incentive, set up in 2012 when Ms Foster was an executive minister, was designed to encourage local businesses to use renewable heat sources. However, the scheme appears to have been badly designed and actually paid businesses money to burn fuel pointlessly. It is estimated that mismanagement of the scheme will cost the taxpayer £490 million.

Ms Foster denies any wrongdoing and has resisted calls to step down. Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness, who is Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, resigned last Monday in protest. Under power-sharing rules, both parties must be in power at all times, for the other to remain. Mr McGuinness’ resignation therefore meant Ms Foster lost her position too.

It is the first time that power-sharing has collapsed in the region since the St Andrews Agreement in 2006 which restored institutions.

If a new government returned to Stormont after fresh elections will not engage with power-sharing, the prospect would be raised of Northern Ireland being run directly from London. However, the main nationalist opposition group, Social Democratic and Labour Party, has said they would not accept British rule as they feel Theresa May’s government no longer has any legitimacy after Brexit.

Announcing fresh elections, Mr Brokenshire said: “No one should underestimate the challenge faced to the political institutions here in Northern Ireland and what is at stake. While it is inevitable that debate during an election period will be intense, I would strongly encourage the political parties to conduct this election with a view to the future of Northern Ireland and re-establishing a partnership government at the earliest opportunity after the poll.”

He added that Ms May is determined the political crisis will not be allowed to derail or delay her plans to trigger Article 50, the formal mechanism by which the UK could begin to leave the EU. He told local politicians the Conservatives remain committed to triggering the clause by the end of March.

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2/14 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3/14 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4/14 12 January 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland EPA

5/14 11 January 2017 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter Getty

6/14 10 January 2017 Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

7/14 10 January 2017 A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London Getty

8/14 10 January 2017 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London PA

9/14 9 January 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire Reuters

10/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA wire

11/14 9 January 2017 People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services PA wire

12/14 9 January 2017 Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Getty

13/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA Wire

14/14 8 January 2017 David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2 Rex

Leader of the Alliance Party, Naomi Long, told The Independent the Prime Minister could face a legal challenge if she attempts to enact Brexit while Stormont is collapsed, as it would mean Northern Irish politicians would have no say in EU withdrawal negotiations.