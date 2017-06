MPs could have their summer holiday extended to three months under reported Conservative plans to stifle rebellion against Theresa May.

Parliament would rise sooner than the planned date of 20 July, while the September sitting would be scrapped, resulting in a summer break of as long as 12 weeks, according to the proposals.

The longer holiday was designed to reduce opportunities for disgruntled Tories to plot to oust their leader, The Sunday Times reported.

Scheduled to take place from 5 to 14 September this year, the week-long September sitting was introduced as a permanent feature in the Parliamentary calendar after complaints MPs spent too much time away.

But now the measure could be axed, risking a public backlash.

The longer holiday would ease protests from Conservative MPs, who had been told to spend more time in Westminster after the party lost its majority in the House of Commons.

Parliamentary arithmetic means the Tories are expected to rely on the 10 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs to vote legislation through.

1/20 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

2/20 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

3/20 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

4/20 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

5/20 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

6/20 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

7/20 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

8/20 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

9/20 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

10/20 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

11/20 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

12/20 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

13/20 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

14/20 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

15/20 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

16/20 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

17/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

18/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate with the trophy after the final match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 between Venezuela and England at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea EPA

19/20 11 June 2017 Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee celebrates winning the Elite Men Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds Danny Lawson/PA Wire

20/20 11 June 2017 Two men drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business today next to an entrance to Borough Market which remains closed in London Getty Images

DUP leader Arlene Foster told The Belfast Telegraph on Monday her party was close to striking a historic "confidence and supply" deal with the Conservatives.

The Tories are seeking to finalise the agreement ahead of a crucial vote on the Queen's Speech on Wednesday.