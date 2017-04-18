Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said Theresa May's decision to call for a snap general election is a "cynical decisoin driven more by the weakness of Corbyn's Labour Party rather than the good of the country."

Ms May called for a general election on 8 June, saying: "We need a general election and we need one now."

She said a strong government was needed before pushing ahead with Brexit talks with the European Union.

In a statement, Mr Nuttall said: "We welcome the opportunity to take Ukip's positive message to the country.

"However, we believe that the Prime Minister's decision to call this election is a cynical decision driven more by the weakness of Corbyn's Labour Party rather than the good of the country.

"There is also the prospect of a slew of Tory held by-elections caused by the seeming systematic breach of electoral law at the last election, predominantly in places where Ukip were pressing the Conservatives hard.

"We are in the midst of Brexit negotiations so this election will provide a perfect opportunity for the 52 per cent to vote for Ukip, the only party wholeheartedly committed to a clean quick and efficient Brexit."