Philip Hammond has given a major speech in a bid to realign the UK's approach to Brexit, arguing the country has an "ardent wish" to remain at the heart of Europe.

The Chancellor risked sparking a major row with cabinet Brexiteers as he set out a vision of a soft Brexit, focussed on creating jobs and prosperity and referring to immigrants as "the lifeblood of our economy".

During the speech, in Germany, Mr Hammond even took a swipe at ministerial colleague and top Brexiteer Boris Johnson - who has become a figure of hate in some EU circles.

Eschewing tougher language used by Theresa May before June, Mr Hammond told the audience: "We are like-minded in so many ways, and have shared values and a shared view of the world.

"Our economy is firmly in the European mainstream, and it is our ardent wish to be able to keep it anchored there."

Mr Hammond had been set for the sack before the election. But after Ms May failed to win a majority, he made his support for the weakened Prime Minister dependent on a more open approach to EU negotiations - he is now seen as a favourite to succeed her.

He had already given one significant speech calling for change and his emergence as a force for a different Brexit, backed by Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, has caused friction in cabinet where Brexiteers are reported to have threatened resignations if Ms May abandons her tougher immigration-focussed approach.

Philip Hammond: I am urging May to agree to transitional arrangement in the interests of business

On Tuesday at the CDU Economic Council Annual Conference, in Berlin, he said: "Last Thursday, marked a year since the British people voted to leave the European Union.

"They voted to be outside of the EU’s political structures but not to turn their backs on Europe. They voted to regain control of our borders, not to shut down the flow of people that are the lifeblood of our economy, but to be able to manage it."

Mr Hammond used the speech to set out a broad approach to negotiations, including a comprehensive deal that includes services and a customs agreement that "protects the free-flow of trade across our borders and the integrity of pan-European supply chains".

He went on to quote a German proverb "Ein Kompromiß, ist die Kunst, einen Kuchen so zu teilen, daß jeder meint, er habe das größte Stück bekommen" – which means "a compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece".

He then added: "Wise words, with some applicability to the Brexit negotiations, although I try to discourage talk of ‘cake’ amongst my colleagues."

Foreign Secretary Mr Johnson sparked anger on the continent after he headed the Brexit campaign and afterwards said the UK's approach to Brexit would be "having our cake and eating it".