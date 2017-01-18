PMQs live updates: Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn after 'global Britain' Brexit speech

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on today Prime Minister’s Questions. Here are the latest updates:

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on today Prime Minister’s Questions. It comes after Theresa May’s keynote speech on Brexit at Lancaster House on Tuesday, in which she set out the Government’s plan for Brexit ahead of triggering Article 50. In interviews following the speech, Jeremy Corbyn warned the Prime Minister wants to “have her cake and eat it”.

“Mrs May has said she will leave the single market and, at the same time, has said she wants to have access to it,” Mr Corbyn added.

The speech is likely to dominate the session today – and Ms May could face pressure to explain why she decided to deliver the speech outside the Commons and outside scrutiny from Parliament. She could also face questions on her plan to exit membership of the single market – a topic the SNP’s leader in Westminster Angus Robertson is likely to raise.

Ms May could also face criticism after warning to EU leaders that she will walk away from negotiations without a future trade agreement if other countries attempt to punish the UK by imposing a “bad deal”.