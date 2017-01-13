Age verification checks to prevent children from accessing pornography are a breach of human rights, a UN official has warned.

David Kaye, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said that amendments to the UK’s Digital Economy Bill could violate international law on freedom of speech.

Conservative ministers have said internet providers could be punished if they fail to act on requests from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) to enforce age verification checks on websites which host explicit content.

If websites do not comply they could be blocked altogether.

But Mr Kaye said the bill goes too far and should be scrapped altogether because of the lack of judicial oversight which he says will make it another tool of state surveillance.

In a letter to the UK’s ambassador to the UN, he wrote: “I am concerned that the age verification provisions give the government access to information of viewing habits and citizen data.

“Identity disclosure requirements in law allow authorities to more easily identify persons, eradicating anonymous expression”.

He said the bill’s “lack of privacy obligations” was a cause for concern and said the age restriction data could be exploited by hackers for blackmail and other potential credit card fraud.

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2/14 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3/14 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4/14 12 January 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland EPA

5/14 11 January 2017 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter Getty

6/14 10 January 2017 Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

7/14 10 January 2017 A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London Getty

8/14 10 January 2017 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London PA

9/14 9 January 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire Reuters

10/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA wire

11/14 9 January 2017 People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services PA wire

12/14 9 January 2017 Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Getty

13/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA Wire

14/14 8 January 2017 David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2 Rex

The bill, which was spearheaded by Tory backbencher Claire Perry, will introduce new measures to increase data-sharing between government departments and protect intellectual property.

But it will also outlaw the depiction online of a range of previously legal-to perform “non-conventional” sex acts such as spanking, whipping which leaves marks or sex acts involving urination which has lead to campaigners branding it as an attempt to return to the censorship regime of the pre-internet era.

Jodie Ginsberg, chief executive of Index on Censorship, told the Guardian it was an invasion into people’s sex lives.

She said: “It should not be the business of government to regulate what kinds of consensual adult sex can be viewed by adults”.

Although the BBFC does not say what is considers to be “non-conventional” sex, many porn producers said they have been forced to cut scenes.

But Ms Perry, a former minister, hit back at Mr Kaye accusing him of using “emotive language”.

She told The Sun: “What is needed is a robust system in place to ensure that under 18s are not permitted to see material online that they would not have access to in the offline world”.

The measures will reinforce an update to the Audiovisual Media Services regulation which was passed in 2014 despite a face-sitting protest on College Green opposite the Houses of Parliament.