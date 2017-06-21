Theresa May has been forced to scrap a host of her most controversial policies after the Conservatives lost their majority in the snap general election she called.

The Prime Minister is expected to use the Queen’s Speech to outline eight bills on the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Legislation on trade, agriculture and immigration previously handled by the EU needs to be written into British law, meaning Brexit is expected to dominate the next two years of parliamentary time.

Meanwhile, a bonfire of Tory manifesto pledges is forecast, as Ms May is left scrambling to piece together policies supported by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The Conservatives are negotiating a vote-by-vote deal with the Northern Irish party, which has warned it "can't be taken for granted".

Free school meals

Ms May's plan to axe universal free school meals for four- to seven-year-olds has been cut from the speech. The Prime Minister faced an outcry when the move was announced from campaigners such as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and from Tory backbenchers.

Welfare and social care

Controversial measures to reform adult social care created problems for the Tories during the election campaign. The plan, which forced pensioners to fund their own care down to their last £100,000, is likely to be watered down significantly. Axing the winter fuel allowance for wealthy older people is also unlikely to feature in the speech.

Triple lock on pensions

Protections for pensioners were to be downgraded under Conservative plans, but these are unlikely to make it into law after the DUP opposed them. The current triple lock system sees state pensions rise in line with the highest of average earnings, the inflation rate or 2.5 per cent, and the Tories had planned to replace it with a double lock based on earnings and inflation.

Grammar schools

Ms May will no longer seek to build new grammar schools. The Prime Minister said the schools would help turn Britain into the “world’s greatest meritocracy”, but little support for the policy within the Conservative Party ahead of the election saw it dropped from the main agenda during the campaign.

The Government is expected to make do with a “rather modest pilot” of the scheme instead, according to Graham Brady, who chairs the Conservatives' influential 1922 Committee.

Fox hunting

Ms May said on the campaign trail she was a long-standing supporter of fox hunting and promised a free vote on the contentious issue. The move was branded “absolute insanity” by former Conservative party chairman Grant Shapps and has now reportedly been ditched altogether.