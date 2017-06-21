Theresa May has been forced to scrap a host of her most controversial policies after the Conservatives lost their majority in the snap general election she called.
The Prime Minister is expected to use the Queen’s Speech to outline eight bills on the UK’s exit from the European Union.
Legislation on trade, agriculture and immigration previously handled by the EU needs to be written into British law, meaning Brexit is expected to dominate the next two years of parliamentary time.
Meanwhile, a bonfire of Tory manifesto pledges is forecast, as Ms May is left scrambling to piece together policies supported by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The Conservatives are negotiating a vote-by-vote deal with the Northern Irish party, which has warned it "can't be taken for granted".
Free school meals
Ms May's plan to axe universal free school meals for four- to seven-year-olds has been cut from the speech. The Prime Minister faced an outcry when the move was announced from campaigners such as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and from Tory backbenchers.
Welfare and social care
Controversial measures to reform adult social care created problems for the Tories during the election campaign. The plan, which forced pensioners to fund their own care down to their last £100,000, is likely to be watered down significantly. Axing the winter fuel allowance for wealthy older people is also unlikely to feature in the speech.
Triple lock on pensions
Protections for pensioners were to be downgraded under Conservative plans, but these are unlikely to make it into law after the DUP opposed them. The current triple lock system sees state pensions rise in line with the highest of average earnings, the inflation rate or 2.5 per cent, and the Tories had planned to replace it with a double lock based on earnings and inflation.
Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?
Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?
-
1/27 Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Getty Images
-
2/27 Priti Patel
Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary
PA
-
3/27 Alun Cairns
Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary
Reuters
-
4/27 Karen Bradley
Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Rex
-
5/27 Greg Clark
Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
PA
-
6/27 James Brokenshire
James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
PA
-
7/27 Stephen Crabb
Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary
PA
-
8/27 Theresa Villiers
Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on
Getty
-
9/27 Chris Grayling
Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary
PA
-
10/27 Damien Green
Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary
Getty
-
11/27 Liz Truss
Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary
Getty Images
-
12/27 Patrick McLoughlin
Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Getty Images
-
13/27 Justine Greening
Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary
Getty Images
-
14/27 Gavin Williamson
Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip
Reuters
-
15/27 Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary
Getty Images
-
16/27 Nicky Morgan
Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary
Reuters
-
17/27 Michael Gove
Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary
Reuters
-
18/27 John Whittingdale
John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary
EPA
-
19/27 Oliver Letwin
Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet
PA
-
20/27 Philip Hammond
The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor
EPA
-
21/27 Boris Johnson
Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary
Getty
-
22/27 Amber Rudd
Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary
PA
-
23/27 Michael Fallon
Stays as Defence Secretary
AP
-
24/27 Liam Fox
The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade
PA
-
25/27 David Davis
The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister
PA
-
26/27 George Osborne
Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government
GETTY
-
27/27 David Mundell
The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary
Getty Images
Grammar schools
Ms May will no longer seek to build new grammar schools. The Prime Minister said the schools would help turn Britain into the “world’s greatest meritocracy”, but little support for the policy within the Conservative Party ahead of the election saw it dropped from the main agenda during the campaign.
The Government is expected to make do with a “rather modest pilot” of the scheme instead, according to Graham Brady, who chairs the Conservatives' influential 1922 Committee.
Fox hunting
Ms May said on the campaign trail she was a long-standing supporter of fox hunting and promised a free vote on the contentious issue. The move was branded “absolute insanity” by former Conservative party chairman Grant Shapps and has now reportedly been ditched altogether.Reuse content