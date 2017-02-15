The Government is set to extend the controversial Right to Buy policy, which allows renters in social housing to purchase their homes at significant discounts, to tens of thousands of new properties being built to ease the housing crisis, The Independent can reveal.

New developments which are currently exempt from Right to Buy are expected to be brought into the scheme after the Government announced the policy in the small print of a recent white paper on housing. But the move has been condemned by Labour as “completely counterproductive” amid fears it will deter local authorities from building more homes despite a severe shortage of affordable accommodation.

Under the plans, ministers want to extend the Right to Buy to tenants in properties built by arms-length housing companies set up by councils to bypass Whitehall restrictions on homebuilding. Councils say these spin-out companies are one of the few “viable” ways for them to build new affordable homes, and that replacing the homes they lose through Right to Buy sales is now “near impossible”.

As many as 40 per cent of homes sold under the Right to Buy scheme have ended up in the hands of private landlords, rather than boosting numbers of owner-occupiers in Britain.

Councils cannot launch major building programmes because they are unable to borrow large sums from banks to fund such projects and cannot raise council tax to fund construction either. Councils that do manage to build, because they have surplus funding, are forced to offer the Right to Buy to tenants, which means they can be sold off at a discount of up to £100,000 per home.

They are working around these restrictions to help ease the housing crisis by setting up private building companies at arms-length from the public sector, but still controlled by councillors. These firms can borrow on capital markets and build homes on behalf of local authorities to offer at below-market rents, as well as new homes for private sale or rent on the open market.

Hammond: We will double spending on housing

More than a third of councils have set up these companies, with 36 local authorities creating such spin-out firms in the last year alone. Barking and Dagenham Council alone has already built 621 affordable rented homes through such a scheme – and has plans to build as many as 42,000 properties over the next 15 years. Barnet Council is reportedly planning 500 affordable rented homes, according to research by Inside Housing magazine, while Newham Council is preparing to build 3,000 homes for both private and affordable rent.

Such development corporations have so far been exempt from Right To Buy. However, the Government now wants to extent home sales to those properties rented out to social tenants on the same basis as council housing.

“Increasingly, and across the country, local authorities are using innovative new models to get homes built in their area,” the white paper says.

“There are a number of good examples of Local Development Corporations, local housing companies and/or joint venture models building mixed sites, which include new market housing for sale or private rent, as well as affordable housing.

“We welcome innovations like these, and want more local authorities to get building. To that end we will seek to address the issues that hold them back.

“However, we want to see tenants that local authorities place in new affordable properties offered equivalent terms to those in council housing, including a right to buy their home.”

Anne Baxendale, head of policy, research and public affairs at the housing charity Shelter, said councils had taken a “commendable step” in setting up housing companies to build affordable housing. “Local councils are struggling to replace existing council homes lost via Right to Buy, which is why they’ve started building affordable homes via their own specialist companies. But this extension of Right to Buy would jeopardise any potential profit needed for future housebuilding," she added.

“Instead of penalising local councils for using their initiative to build the affordable homes that local communities so desperately need, the Government should support them.”

Labour’s shadow secretary of state for housing, John Healey, said: “This is completely counterproductive. Ministers should be championing councils to play a big role in building new affordable homes, not discouraging them.

UK news in pictures







16 show all UK news in pictures





























1/16 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

2/16 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

3/16 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

4/16 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

5/16 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

6/16 14 February 2017 The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture PA wire

7/16 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

8/16 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

9/16 14 February 2017 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city PA wire

10/16 14 February 2017 The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire PA wire

11/16 14 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, Reuters

12/16 14 February 2017 The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre EPA

13/16 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

14/16 7 February 2017 Claire Blackman, the wife of imprisoned marine Alexander Blackman arrives for the first day of his appeal hearing at Royal Courts of Justice Getty Images

15/16 2 February 2017 The final deck piece of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth, sits on a barge ahead of it being lifted into position. Once the operation to start the lift begins, it will take around four hours to complete PA wire

16/16 1 February 2017 The last airworthy Vulcan bomber 'XH558', which last flew in 2015, is towed out of its hangar at Robin Hood Airport, in Doncaster, prior to being put in indefinite storage due to financial concerns PA wire

“Last year affordable housebuilding fell to the lowest level in 24 years but ministers seem determined to drive it down even further," he said. “A Labour government would give councils the freedom to build thousands more affordable to homes to rent and buy for people on ordinary incomes.”

One housing expert told The Independent that the Government had not realised the chilling effect of its proposals. Most councils were planning to build homes for outright sale or private rent, to help boost councils' income during a time of austerity and meet local housing needs, he said. Meddling in their plans by extending the Right to Buy to the smaller number of properties aimed at social tenants could derail much bigger development plans which the country desperately needs.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said: “It is important that the Government support councils in their efforts to build homes. Councils are doing what they can to build additional homes that meet the various needs of local communities, such as setting up local housing companies.

“This includes building homes for market rent and sale as well as affordable homes to own and rent, and often including ownership options into rented property. It is crucial that councils maintain this flexibility so that the delivery of additional homes remains viable.

“Councils need the funding and flexibilities to replace every council home sold under the Right to Buy. Existing rules that restrict their borrowing and limit the use of sales receipts to just one third of the cost of building a new home make replacing council homes near impossible.”

It is understood that the communities department is in the very early stages of developing the policy and that the details have not yet been agreed. Earlier plans to extend the Right To Buy to housing association tenants hit the rocks after the 2015 general election and ultimately a “voluntary” deal was adopted that allowed housing associations to negotiate some exemptions and workarounds to protect their housing stock.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities and Local Government told The Independent that tenants should have the “equivalent rights” to council house tenants.

“The Government supports innovative approaches, such as the use of local housing companies, to deliver new affordable and market housing,” the spokesperson said. “However, we are clear that, where a council sets up a housing company to deliver affordable housing, tenants should have equivalent rights to council housing occupants, including a right to buy their home.”

Additional reporting by Hannah Fearn