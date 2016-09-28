Sadiq Khan has said City Hall is planning to create a separate work permit system for London following Britain’s exit from the EU.

The London Mayor, who has previously urged the government to delay triggering Article 50, reportedly said plans for a tailored deal on immigration into post-Brexit London are being discussed with the chancellor Phillip Hammond, the Brexit secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Mr Khan told Sky News on Tuesday that a group of business representatives were looking to create “a model that will ensure we can carry on recruiting and attracting talent”, following worries Brexit may cause an exodus of workers and businesses from the capital.

He said he is due to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss London’s stake in any Brexit deal.

"We are talking to business leaders, businesses, business representatives to see what we can do to make sure London doesn't lose out on the talent, the innovation the partnership that has let us be the greatest City in the world,” said Mr Khan.

"The good news is the Government gets it. The good news is in all the conversations I've had with members of the Government, from the Chancellor to the Brexit Secretary to the Foreign Secretary and others in Government, I think they get it.

"I'll be meeting the Prime Minister soon to discuss our issues but I think the Government recognises it is in nobody's interests for us to get a bad deal with the EU."

In August, Mr Khan urged the government not to trigger the process of leaving the EU until late 2017, allowing Brexit negotiators time to “square the circle” of ending freedom of movement into Britain, while retaining access to the single market.

As uncertainty looms over how and when the UK will leave the bloc, most companies with links to the capital have not said definitively how they will take action in the wake of Brexit.

What experts have said about Brexit







1/9 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

2/9 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

3/9 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

4/9 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

5/9 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

6/9 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

7/9 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

8/9 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

9/9 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

The US hedge fund Marathon has increased its property investments in European countries, believing many companies will start leaving London in the next few years.

The head of the Paris region, Valerie Pecresse, has said she is aiming to take British jobs to France and her authority has spent several million euros on an advertising campaign promoting her region as an alternative to London.

While financial firms, which have been crucial to UK economic growth, are concerned they will lose the so-called “passporting” rights which allow them to trade in all 28 member states.

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said he would move up to 4,000 employees to the continent after Brexit.

On 26 June, 56 per cent of Londoners voted to remain in the bloc, triggering calls for the capital to become a separate state from the rest of the UK and retain its EU membership.

Mr Khan, who launched the “London is open” campaign to encourage visitors and investment to London, has dismissed the idea of London independence but has been outspoken about lobbying for London’s interests in Brexit negations.