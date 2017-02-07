Ministers refused to stop bomb sales to Saudi Arabia despite being told to do so by own export control chief

The Government refused to stop the sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia after it was privately advised to do so by the top civil servant in charge of weapons exports control, a court has heard.

Edward Bell, the head of the business’s department’s Export Control Organisation, told the Business Secretary Sajid Javid that it would be “prudent and cautious” to stop selling to the Saudi regime amid widespread reports of war crimes by its military in Yemen.

Campaigners today began a legal challenge against the Government in a bid to force ministers to stop issuing export licences for weapons to the autocratic petro-state.

In an email from February 2016 presented to the High Court in London Mr Bell said: “To be honest – and I was very directly and honest with the [Secretary of State] – my gut tells me we should suspend.”

“This would be prudent and cautious given the acknowledged gaps in knowledge about Saudi operations. I put this directly to the Secretary of State in these terms.”

Ministers have also publicly been advised to stop sales by MPs on the International Development Committee, the Business Committee, as well as by the European Parliament.

The meeting with Mr Javid was said in the email to have taken place on 10 February 2016 and the email was dated 11 February 2016, the court saw.

In separate evidence presented to the court, the Head of Policy at the Government’s Export Control Organisation is quoted as saying the organisation has “significant concerns regarding the acknowledged gaps in knowledge about Saudi targeting processes and about the military objectives of some of the strikes”.

The Ministry of Defence were not able to identify a “valid military target” for all the airstrikes Saudi Arabian forces had carried out, the head of policy says – only a majority.

“… They cannot be certain that the vast majority of total airstrikes that are not being tracked have all been IHL-compliant,” it concludes.

Human rights groups says over 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen as the Saudi Arabian-led coalition intervenes in the country’s civil war. Schools, hospitals, and food factories have reportedly been hit while the United Nations has declared the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Campaign Against the Arms Trade says the Government is unlawfully failing to suspend the sale of UK arms to Saudi Arabia, despite evidence that the Gulf state is guilty of "repeated and serious breaches" of international humanitarian law.

10 examples of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses







10 show all 10 examples of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses

















1/10 In October 2014, three lawyers, Dr Abdulrahman al-Subaihi, Bander al-Nogaithan and Abdulrahman al-Rumaih , were sentenced to up to eight years in prison for using Twitter to criticize the Ministry of Justice. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 In March 2015, Yemen’s Sunni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced into exile after a Shia-led insurgency. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has responded with air strikes in order to reinstate Mr Hadi. It has since been accused of committing war crimes in the country. Getty Images

3/10 Women who supported the Women2Drive campaign, launched in 2011 to challenge the ban on women driving vehicles, faced harassment and intimidation by the authorities. The government warned that women drivers would face arrest. Getty Images

4/10 Members of the Kingdom’s Shia minority, most of whom live in the oil-rich Eastern Province, continue to face discrimination that limits their access to government services and employment. Activists have received death sentences or long prison terms for their alleged participation in protests in 2011 and 2012. Getty Images

5/10 All public gatherings are prohibited under an order issued by the Interior Ministry in 2011. Those defy the ban face arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on charges such as “inciting people against the authorities”. Getty Images

6/10 In March 2014, the Interior Ministry stated that authorities had deported over 370,000 foreign migrants and that 18,000 others were in detention. Thousands of workers were returned to Somalia and other states where they were at risk of human rights abuses, with large numbers also returned to Yemen, in order to open more jobs to Saudi Arabians. Many migrants reported that prior to their deportation they had been packed into overcrowded makeshift detention facilities where they received little food and water and were abused by guards. Getty Images

7/10 The Saudi Arabian authorities continue to deny access to independent human rights organisations like Amnesty International, and they have been known to take punitive action, including through the courts, against activists and family members of victims who contact Amnesty. Getty Images

8/10 Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1000 lashes and 10 years in prison for using his liberal blog to criticise Saudi Arabia’s clerics. He has already received 50 lashes, which have reportedly left him in poor health. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

9/10 Dawood al-Marhoon was arrested aged 17 for participating in an anti-government protest. After refusing to spy on his fellow protestors, he was tortured and forced to sign a blank document that would later contain his ‘confession’. At Dawood’s trial, the prosecution requested death by crucifixion while refusing him a lawyer. Getty Images

10/10 Ali Mohammed al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 aged either 16 or 17 for participating in protests during the Arab spring. His sentence includes beheading and crucifixion. The international community has spoken out against the punishment and has called on Saudi Arabia to stop. He is the nephew of a prominent government dissident. Getty

Over £3.3 billion worth of arms have been licenced since the bombing began in March 2015.

The Government says there is no “clear risk” that UK licensed items might be used to commit a serious violation of humanitarian law. Sajid Javid is no longer in charge of arms exports, the policy area now being the responsibility of Liam Fox's Department for International Trade.

Additional reporting by PA