British Bill of Rights plan shelved again for several more years, Justice Secretary confirms

The long-running Conservative proposal for a “British Bill of Rights” has been once again shelved for several more years.

The policy, which proposes a legal document to replace the Human Rights Act, was originally floated before the 2010 election by David Cameron.

Justice Secretary Liz Truss has now however confirmed that the Government will again delay looking at creating such a Bill until after Brexit.

​Brexit is unlikely to take place until 2019; another general election is due to take place in 2020.

The 2010 Coalition agreement said the Government would investigate the creation of the new bill. In 2012, however, a commission set by the Government failed to reach unanimous conclusions and the idea was kicked into the long grass.

The proposal was resurrected before the 2015 general election and Mr Cameron’s majority Conservative government said it was committed to the idea but consistently refused to publish a timescale.

Now the plan has been delayed again because the Government wants to only “do one constitutional reform at a time”.

Ms Truss said in an interview with Parliament’s The House magazine: “Given that we are leaving the European Union and we will have the Great Repeal Bill going through parliament, clearly that is going to signify a major constitutional change.

“So the British Bill of Rights, whilst it remains a commitment, is not something we can do at the same time as we are putting through that Great Repeal Bill.

“That is going to affect the constitution. It’s important we only do one constitutional reform at a time."

Ms Truss's announcement confirms reports that Downing Street sources believed the Government currently has too much on its place to implement the bill.

In April last year Theresa May, then Home Secretary, said Britain should withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that it “adds nothing to our prosperity”.

Human rights attacks around the world







10 show all Human rights attacks around the world

















1/10 China Escalating crackdown against human rights activists including mass arrests of lawyers and a series of sweeping laws in the name of ‘national security’. Getty Images

2/10 Egypt The arrest of thousands, including peaceful critics, in a ruthless crackdown in the name of national security, the prolonged detention of hundreds without charge or trial and the sentencing of hundreds of others to death. Getty Images

3/10 Gambia Torture, enforced disappearances and the criminalisation of LGBTI people; and utter refusal to co-operate with the UN and regional human rights mechanisms on issues including freedom of expression, enforced disappearance and the death penalty. Getty Images

4/10 Hungary Sealing off its borders to thousands of refugees in dire need; and obstructing collective regional attempts to help them. Getty Images

5/10 Israel Maintaining its military blockade of Gaza and therefore collective punishment of the 1.8 million inhabitants there, as well as failing, like Palestine, to comply with a UN call to conduct credible investigations into war crimes committed during the 2014 Gaza conflict. Getty Images

6/10 Kenya Extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and discrimination against refugees in its counter-terrorism operations; and attempts to undermine the International Criminal Court and its ability to pursue justice. Getty Images

7/10 Pakistan The severe human rights failings of its response to the horrific Peshawar school massacre including its relentless use of the death penalty; and its policy on international NGOs giving authorities the power to monitor them and close them down if they are considered to be “against the interests” of the country. Getty Images

8/10 Russia Repressive use of vague national security and anti-extremism legislation and its concerted attempts to silence civil society in the country; its shameful refusal to acknowledge civilian killings in Syria and its callous moves to block Security Council action on Syria. Getty Images

9/10 Saudi Arabia Brutally cracking down on those who dared to advocate reform or criticise the authorities; and committing war crimes in the bombing campaign it has led in Yemen (pictured) while obstructing the establishment of a UN-led inquiry into violations by all sides in the conflict. Getty Images

10/10 Syria Killing thousands of civilians in direct and indiscriminate attacks with barrel bombs and other weaponry and through acts of torture in detention; and enforcing lengthy sieges of civilian areas, blocking international aid from reaching starving civilians. Getty Images

The Human Rights Act, which a British Bill of Rights would replace, enshrines the ECHR rights into British law and extends their applicability to all public authorities such as the police.

In December it was reported that she would fight the 2020 election on withdrawing from the convention.