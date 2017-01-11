British direct rule would place Northern Ireland at ‘mercy of hard Brexit government’, says SDLP

Northern Ireland should not return to British direct rule because the region would be at the mercy of a “hard Brexit government”, according to the leader of the main nationalist opposition party.

Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), however, called for joint British-Irish rule if no positive election result is reached at the Stormont assembly.

But in a significant move, he rejected direct British rule claiming that Northern Ireland – where over 55 per cent voted to Remain at the EU referendum – would be “at the mercy of a hard Brexit British government” and without a voice.

Belfast’s current political crisis comes after Martin McGuiness, the deputy first minister resigned on Monday, effectively ending power sharing at Stormont. The Sinn Fein politician cited concerns over the DUP’s “arrogance” in how it has handled allegations of a major financial scandal, known as the “cash for ash” affair.

Unless a replacement for Mr McGuiness is found within seven days a snap election will be triggered for the devolved Northern Ireland Assembly. The next election had not been due to be held until 2021.

However, if the parties in Northern Ireland fail to reach a consensus on a devolved administration following an election the region could then return temporarily to the control of Westminster, under Theresa May’s authority. But Mr Eastwood has rejected this, adding there must be joint British-Irish rule.

“If post election an executive cannot be formed, the only acceptable position for the nationalist community is joint authority between the Irish and British governments. We cannot allow a DUP-run government to be solely replaced by British direct rule ministers,” he said in a statement on his party’s website.

“Theresa May, the British secretary of state and the DUP need to understand that there can be no return to what has gone before.”

He continued: “Joint authority allows a balance of voices between the two traditions on this island. That balance is the basis of all our agreements and it is the accommodation we all signed up to. In the absence of a functioning assembly and executive, that balance can only be served through joint authority.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“This is particularly important in the context of Brexit…In the absence of an executive, British direct rule would mean we are at the mercy of a hard Brexit British government. Joint authority will mean we have a voice at the Brexit table, a voice that could stand against attempts to ignore the will of our people, a voice that could represent the interests of the entire island and represent the majority of the people in the north, who voted to remain in the European Union.”

But Mr Brokenshire has insisted he will continue to push for a resolution to the crisis engulfing Stormont. "My focus is on the here and now, on what can be achieved now, on what opportunities there are, what the potential may be to bring people together, rather than see people be driven further apart," he added.

Theresa May also used her weekly session Prime Minister’s Questions sessions to dismiss that the Government would delay the triggering of Article 50 – the untested protocol for leaving the EU – as a result of the situation in Northern Ireland.

Her spokeswoman added: "Obviously the situation is in flux and we are doing all we can to try to find a way through, including by the PM speaking to the Irish Taoiseach last night about the situation.

"There is now a window before elections could be called, and we are not going to get ahead of ourselves. We have been clear on the timetable for triggering Article 50 and we will be sticking to that."

She added: "We are going to focus on how we can support political stability in Northern Ireland, recognising the progress that's been made and not wanting to put that at risk and engaging with all the parties."