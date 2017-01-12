Martin McGuinness has signalled he is willing to meet the Democratic Unionist Party for talks on how to resolve the Northern Irish political crisis. The Sinn Fein politician, who was Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland prior to his resignation on Monday, which triggered the crisis, has told the Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny he is prepared to meet his unionist counterparts to begin talks.

However, in an apparent split within Sinn Fein, party president Gerry Adams continues to insist there is no basis for any negotiations with the Democratic Unionists.

The apparent divide is an unusual stance for the party, which is normally united on political negotiations.

Mr McGuinness resigned in protest at the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which is thought to have cost taxpayers more than £400m due to mishandling under the Democratic Unionists. Known locally as the “cash for ash” scandal, it emerged that a scheme set up in 2012 to encourage Northern Irish businesses to use renewable energy was flawed, and companies were being given a financial incentive to burn fuel needlessly.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster was the executive minister responsible for the scheme at the time. Allegations have emerged that she asked civil servants to doctor documents to reduce her appearance of responsibility for the scheme. She strongly denies this.

Pressure has been mounting on Ms Foster to stand aside while an independent investigation takes place into the RHI scandal, but she has refused. Citing concerns at the DUP’s “arrogance”, Mr McGuinness then resigned as Deputy First Minister on Monday. Under power-sharing rules, both the Deputy First Minister and First Minster must both be in partnership at all times or the structures collapse. Mr McGuinness’ resignation therefore meant that Ms Foster lost her position too.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire issued an urgent statement on the collapse of power-sharing in the House of Commons on Tuesday, calling the situation “very grave”. He now has until 5pm on Monday to secure a replacement for Mr McGuinness from Sinn Fein, in order to restore power-sharing. However, the Republican party have insisted they will be putting no such replacement forward. It is therefore expected that when the time elapses Mr Brokenshire will have to declare fresh elections in Northern Ireland, in a bid to elect a new government for the Assembly at Stormont.