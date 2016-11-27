The country is on the brink of a "social care crisis" if funding for the care of the elderly is not improved, the Government has been warned.

More than half of councils tasked with care for the elderly - 77 out of 152 - have had at least one residential and nursing care provider closed in the last six months, figures obtained by the Observer showed.

Meanwhile, 48 councils have seen at least one company that deals with helping to care for the elderly in their own home forced to close, according to the data.

New care arrangements were also sought by 59 councils after contracts were deemed by providers to be insufficiently funded to meet the needs required.

In a letter to the paper, a cross-party group of politicians said: "The social care crisis is real and it is happening right now. The Government cannot ignore it any longer if we are to truly have a society that works for everyone."

The group said a further £2.6bn is urgently needed to plunge the funding gap as "the quality and safety of care of our elderly is at risk and the vulnerable will increasingly struggle to receive the help they need to meet basic needs such as washing, dressing or getting out of bed".

Social care providers say they have been squeezed by a combination of cuts to local authority funding and rising costs such as the new minimum wage – which is now £7.20 for over 25s.

UK news in pictures







19 show all UK news in pictures



































1/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

2/19 Wolfgang Buttress' Hive Installation is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

3/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail in London, England. The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens will be lit by over 60,000 lights and includes eight artworks by British and international artists Getty

4/19 Launch of the new Design Museum co-hosted by Alexandra Shulman, Sir Terence Conran and Deyan Sudjic in London, United Kingdom Getty

5/19 Andy Murray of Great Britain lifts the trophy following his victory during the Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the O2 Arena in London, England Getty

6/19 Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds to southern Britain which brought flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes Getty

7/19 Mother Jean Leadbeater, father Gordon Leadbeater and sister Kim Leadbeater of late Labour MP Jo Cox, arrive to attend the ongoing trial of Thomas Mair, the man accused of murdering her at the Old Bailey Getty

8/19 Joe Corre, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, burns a God Save The Queen T-Shirt at Buckingham Palace Getty

9/19 Actor Kevin Spacey and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique attend the Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Britain at the O2 Arena Getty

10/19 Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, England Getty

11/19 The Prince of Wales arrives at the Guards' Chapel in Wellington Barracks, London for a service and to lay a wreath at the Guards' Memorial for the Welsh Guards' Regimental Remembrance Sunday PA wire

12/19 British Prime Minister Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn Leader of the Labour Party and Angus Robertson, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party with former British Prime Minister's David Cameron, Tony Blair and Sir John Major during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, Britain EPA

13/19 Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, and Westminster Leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Roberston take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

14/19 Veterans wait on Horse Guards Parade for the start of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

15/19 People across the UK gathered to pay tribute to service personnel who have died during conflicts, as part of the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremonies ge

16/19 Members of Scotland's armed forces and veterans gather to commemorate and pay respect to the sacrifice of service men and women who fought in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts in Fort William, Scotland Getty

17/19 The 689th Lord Mayor of the City of London Andrew Parmley waves from his carriage during The Lord Mayor's Show Getty

18/19 The Lord Mayor procession passes by St Pauls Cathedral in London EPA

19/19 Spectators watch as the Lord Mayor of the City of London's carriage arrives outside the Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, England Getty

It comes after the chair of the Commons Health Select Committee, Dr Sarah Wollaston, and four other MPs wrote an open letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond saying Theresa May's claims of £10bn in extra funding gave the "false impression" the health service had enough money.

They urged Mr Hammond to use the Autumn Statement to give the NHS a cash injection as social care was at "tipping point".

Dr Wollaston warned that unless the Government provided the fundings for capital investment in the NHS, it would struggle to care for the ageing population long-term.

She said it was untrue that the extra revenues council would be able to fund better social care through council tax receipts as much of their gains in recent years had been swallowed up by the increase in the minimum wage.

The MP, who worked as a GP before entering the House of Commons in 2010, said this would lead to a rise in the number of A&E admissions and longer hospital stays.

She said: "Numerous sources testify to the impact of the real terms cuts to social care, not only to the vulnerable people who rely on care, but also on NHS service.

"There is an emerging consensus across the NHS that any additional money that might be available in the Autumn Statement should be directed first towards social care. We agree."

Additional reporting by PA