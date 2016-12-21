The pay bill for the Conservative party’s special advisers – or “spads” – will total an estimated £7.9m this year, Government records show.
Theresa May will keep 32 advisers in Downing Street, the same number as David Cameron, but has reduced the number across Government from 95 to 83.
The lower number of advisers means the total bill for their salaries has fallen by £500,000 from its level of £8.4m under David Cameron.
Golden severance payments for advisers to Mr Cameron's administration, however, totalled £1.7m between April 2015 and 13 July when Ms May took over as PM.
The £8.4m and £7.9m figures compare to the last Labour government’s spending in 2009-2010 of £6.8m on 71 advisers on the Government payroll, though this does not account for inflation.
Ms May’s joint chiefs of staff Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy will each be paid £140,000, roughly twice as much as the base salary of an elected MP - and only fractionally less than the PM's £149,440 salary.
Special advisers are taxpayer-funded political appointees to the “temporary” civil service and are in theory loyal to the governing party or minister who appoints them rather than the Crown, as is the case with non-political permanent civil servants.
They offer political, policy, and media assistance to the ministers to whom they are attached.
Chancellor Philip Hammond has five spads, one fewer than George Osborne employed in December 2015, when figures were last published. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson employs three, while Brexit Secretary David Davis and Trade Secretary Liam Fox have two each.
Labour accused the Government of failing to cap the cost of the political operators.
Deputy leader Tom Watson said: “Theresa May came in to Downing Street promising to put ordinary people first and as part of that promised to cap special adviser pay. She has broken that promise.
Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?
Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?
-
1/27 Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Getty Images
-
2/27 Priti Patel
Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary
PA
-
3/27 Alun Cairns
Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary
Reuters
-
4/27 Karen Bradley
Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Rex
-
5/27 Greg Clark
Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
PA
-
6/27 James Brokenshire
James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
PA
-
7/27 Stephen Crabb
Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary
PA
-
8/27 Theresa Villiers
Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on
Getty
-
9/27 Chris Grayling
Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary
PA
-
10/27 Damien Green
Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary
Getty
-
11/27 Liz Truss
Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary
Getty Images
-
12/27 Patrick McLoughlin
Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Getty Images
-
13/27 Justine Greening
Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary
Getty Images
-
14/27 Gavin Williamson
Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip
Reuters
-
15/27 Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary
Getty Images
-
16/27 Nicky Morgan
Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary
Reuters
-
17/27 Michael Gove
Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary
Reuters
-
18/27 John Whittingdale
John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary
EPA
-
19/27 Oliver Letwin
Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet
PA
-
20/27 Philip Hammond
The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor
EPA
-
21/27 Boris Johnson
Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary
Getty
-
22/27 Amber Rudd
Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary
PA
-
23/27 Michael Fallon
Stays as Defence Secretary
AP
-
24/27 Liam Fox
The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade
PA
-
25/27 David Davis
The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister
PA
-
26/27 George Osborne
Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government
GETTY
-
27/27 David Mundell
The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary
Getty Images
“While most people are having to tighten their belts under the Tories, it’s a completely different story for those in Theresa May’s inner circle. Some of these pay rises are eye-watering.
“It shows that for the Tories it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.”
