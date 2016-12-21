The pay bill for the Conservative party’s special advisers – or “spads” – will total an estimated £7.9m this year, Government records show.

Theresa May will keep 32 advisers in Downing Street, the same number as David Cameron, but has reduced the number across Government from 95 to 83.

The lower number of advisers means the total bill for their salaries has fallen by £500,000 from its level of £8.4m under David Cameron.

Golden severance payments for advisers to Mr Cameron's administration, however, totalled £1.7m between April 2015 and 13 July when Ms May took over as PM.

The £8.4m and £7.9m figures compare to the last Labour government’s spending in 2009-2010 of £6.8m on 71 advisers on the Government payroll, though this does not account for inflation.

Ms May’s joint chiefs of staff Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy will each be paid £140,000, roughly twice as much as the base salary of an elected MP - and only fractionally less than the PM's £149,440 salary.

Special advisers are taxpayer-funded political appointees to the “temporary” civil service and are in theory loyal to the governing party or minister who appoints them rather than the Crown, as is the case with non-political permanent civil servants.

They offer political, policy, and media assistance to the ministers to whom they are attached.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has five spads, one fewer than George Osborne employed in December 2015, when figures were last published. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson employs three, while Brexit Secretary David Davis and Trade Secretary Liam Fox have two each.

Labour accused the Government of failing to cap the cost of the political operators.

Deputy leader Tom Watson said: “Theresa May came in to Downing Street promising to put ordinary people first and as part of that promised to cap special adviser pay. She has broken that promise.

1/27 Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Getty Images

2/27 Priti Patel Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary PA

3/27 Alun Cairns Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary Reuters

4/27 Karen Bradley Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Rex

5/27 Greg Clark Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy PA

6/27 James Brokenshire James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland PA

7/27 Stephen Crabb Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary PA

8/27 Theresa Villiers Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on Getty

9/27 Chris Grayling Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary PA

10/27 Damien Green Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary Getty

11/27 Liz Truss Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary Getty Images

12/27 Patrick McLoughlin Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Getty Images

13/27 Justine Greening Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary Getty Images

14/27 Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip Reuters

15/27 Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary Getty Images

16/27 Nicky Morgan Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary Reuters

17/27 Michael Gove Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary Reuters

18/27 John Whittingdale John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary EPA

19/27 Oliver Letwin Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet PA

20/27 Philip Hammond The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor EPA

21/27 Boris Johnson Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary Getty

22/27 Amber Rudd Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary PA

23/27 Michael Fallon Stays as Defence Secretary AP

24/27 Liam Fox The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade PA

25/27 David Davis The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister PA

26/27 George Osborne Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government GETTY

27/27 David Mundell The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary Getty Images

“While most people are having to tighten their belts under the Tories, it’s a completely different story for those in Theresa May’s inner circle. Some of these pay rises are eye-watering.

“It shows that for the Tories it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.”