Chancellor Philip Hammond has hinted the state pension will no longer be ring-fenced from spending cuts after 2020 – raising for the first time the prospect of pensioners' benefits being cut as part of the Government’s austerity measures.

Until now, benefits for the elderly have been exempt from reductions and the Chancellor confirmed during his Autumn Statement today that the state pension would continue to rise until at least 2020.

However, he suggested that after that, changes may be needed in order to “tackle the challenge of rising longevity” - the growing financial costs of people living longer.

Mr Hammond said: “Despite the fiscal pressure, we will…meet our pledge to our country’s pensioners through the triple lock [on the state pension].

“But as we look ahead to the next Parliament, we will need to ensure that we tackle the challenges of rising longevity and fiscal sustainability, and so the Government will review public spending priorities and other commitments for the next parliament in light of the evolving fiscal position at the next Spending Review.”

The "triple lock" on the state pension is a guarantee to anually increase the amount paid to pensioners by 2.5 per cent, or in line with inflation or wage growth – whichever is highest.

Mr Hammond’s statement is the first suggestion that benefits for the elderly may no longer be exempt from spending cuts aimed at cutting the UK’s deficit.

The 2015 Conservative manifesto promised the party would “continue to increase the state pension through our triple lock" and vowed to “protect pensioner benefits including the free bus pass, TV licenses and Winter Fuel Payment”.

Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?







27 show all Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?



















































1/27 Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Getty Images

2/27 Priti Patel Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary PA

3/27 Alun Cairns Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary Reuters

4/27 Karen Bradley Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Rex

5/27 Greg Clark Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy PA

6/27 James Brokenshire James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland PA

7/27 Stephen Crabb Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary PA

8/27 Theresa Villiers Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on Getty

9/27 Chris Grayling Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary PA

10/27 Damien Green Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary Getty

11/27 Liz Truss Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary Getty Images

12/27 Patrick McLoughlin Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Getty Images

13/27 Justine Greening Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary Getty Images

14/27 Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip Reuters

15/27 Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary Getty Images

16/27 Nicky Morgan Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary Reuters

17/27 Michael Gove Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary Reuters

18/27 John Whittingdale John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary EPA

19/27 Oliver Letwin Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet PA

20/27 Philip Hammond The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor EPA

21/27 Boris Johnson Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary Getty

22/27 Amber Rudd Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary PA

23/27 Michael Fallon Stays as Defence Secretary AP

24/27 Liam Fox The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade PA

25/27 David Davis The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister PA

26/27 George Osborne Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government GETTY

27/27 David Mundell The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary Getty Images

Former Prime Minister David Cameron had attacked those suggesting older people should be asked to contribute to cuts in welfare spending.

He said: "If you’ve worked hard during your life, saved, paid your taxes, done the right thing, you deserve dignity when you retire.

“These people have fought wars, seen us through recessions – made this the great country it is today. They brought us into the world and cared for us, and now it’s our turn – our fundamental duty – to care for them.”

Pensioner benefits would be protected "for as long as I am Prime Minister”, he promised.

The prospect of new spending cuts comes after the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded the UK’s growth forecast in the wake of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

A 2.4 reduction in predicted growth in 2020 means Britain is likely to be faced with a £30 billion budget deficit rather than the £10 billion surplus promised by Mr Hammond's predecessor, George Osborne.