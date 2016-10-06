Ukip defence spokesman Mike Hookem is alleged to have been involved in a fight after which fellow MEP Steven Woolfe collapsed.

The two Ukip politicians are reported to have rowed at a gathering of MEPs held in the parliament building in Strasbourg, aimed at discussing the party’s leadership crisis.

But as the argument became more heated sources said Mr Woolfe took his jacket off and said the pair should go outside the room.

Mr Woolfe is said to have hit his head, and he then later collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

He was recovering this afternoon having said in a statement that a CT scan had “shown that there is no blood clot in the brain.”

It added: “At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever. As a precaution, I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary tests to make sure everything in fine.”