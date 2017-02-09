Tory council’s council tax referendum was bought off with Whitehall cash

A Tory-run council was promised extra cash from central government over the next few years in order to head off an embarrassing referendum on raising council tax, it has emerged.

Labour has called for an investigation into potential ministerial misconduct over Surrey County Council, which had planned to hold a referendum on a 15 per cent council tax rise because it said its social care system was in danger of collapse without extra money.

Eyebrows were raised earlier this week when the planned poll was abruptly cancelled with little explanation.

One of the wealthiest areas of the country, the Tory stronghold is home to the seats of Jeremy Hunt the Health Secretary and Philip Hammond the Chancellor. Citing leaked text messages, Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday accused the Government of striking a “sweetheart deal” with the Tory local authority at the expense of poorer areas.

Downing Street and the council both denied a special deal had been struck – but after hours of not commenting Whitehall’s Department for Communities and Local Government later confirmed that Surrey would in fact be set to get extra money in the 2018/19 financial year.

Under the plan, Surrey would take part in a Department for Communities and Local Government “pilot” scheme that would let it keep revenues from business rates that would ordinarily go to central government.

Other councils not involved in the pilot will have to wait a further two years to get the extra cash, which Surrey would only otherwise has received in April 2020.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has written to Theresa May to call for the publication of all correspondence on the matter and for a probe into potential misconduct by ministers.

“Given your failure to provide clarity on the issue when asked in the Chamber today, and bearing in mind the great importance of this issue given the crisis faced by social care in our country, I am hereby requesting for the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to make an urgent statement to the House tomorrow,” he wrote.

“This news has caused considerable embarrassment to the Government, in particular the Secretary of State for Health and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“To rule out any suggestions of wrongdoing, the Government now needs to confirm that no special deal has been offered or granted to Surrey County Council.”

At PMQs Theresa May said only that whether to hold a referendum was a matter for Surrey County Council.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of making a 'sweetheart deal' (PA)

A DCLG spokesperson said: “Surrey County Council informed the government that they wished to become a pilot area.

“The secretary of state for communities and local government told them that this was not possible for 2017/18, but said that, subject to due process and meeting the necessary criteria, they could participate in the 2018/19 pilot.

“All other councils will be free to apply to participate in these pilots, and the government invites them to do so.

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

2/14 7 February 2017 Claire Blackman, the wife of imprisoned marine Alexander Blackman arrives for the first day of his appeal hearing at Royal Courts of Justice Getty Images

3/14 2 February 2017 The final deck piece of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth, sits on a barge ahead of it being lifted into position. Once the operation to start the lift begins, it will take around four hours to complete PA wire

4/14 1 February 2017 The last airworthy Vulcan bomber 'XH558', which last flew in 2015, is towed out of its hangar at Robin Hood Airport, in Doncaster, prior to being put in indefinite storage due to financial concerns PA wire

5/14 31 January 2017 Jon Platt with his wife Sally outside the Supreme Court in London. The Supreme Court is set to decide whether parents can be criminalised for keeping sick children off school. Platt, a businessman from the Isle of Wight, refused to pay a school fine for taking his seven-year-old daughter on a term-time holiday in 2015 EPA

6/14 31 January 2017 Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

7/14 31 January 2017 Schera Morris Masters (L), 97, Lance Corporal, John Duke (C), 95, Corporal in the Armoured Corps, and Alfred Arthur Wilson (R), 91, Stoker in the Royal Marines, share a joke in the French Ambassador's residence in London. Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

8/14 30 January 2017 Demonstrators protest outside Downing Street against US President Donald Trump in central London Getty Images

9/14 30 January 2017 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street in London. President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning immigration to the USA from seven muslim countries. This led to protests across America and the UK. A British petition asking for the downgrading of Trump's State visit passed one million signatures this morning Getty Images

10/14 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake poses with the Soyuz TMA-19M descent module which he used to return from the International Space Station, as it is unveiled at the Science Museum in London, England Getty Images

11/14 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake stands by his Russian built Soyuz TMA-19M return capsule at the Science Museum as it is show to the media in London AP

12/14 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

13/14 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

14/14 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

“DCLG has already held discussions about the 2018/19 pilots with several councils and it will be publishing more information shortly.”

David Hodge, leader of Surrey County Council said: “Surrey’s decision not to proceed with a 15 per cent council tax increase was ours alone and there has been no deal between Surrey County Council and the Government.

“However, I am confident that the Government now understands the real pressures in adult social care and the need for a lasting solution.”

Under a rule brought in by the Government, councils cannot raise council tax by more than 5 per cent without holding a costly local referendum.