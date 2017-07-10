Teachers' pay to stay capped at 1%, Government announces

Teachers’ pay will remain capped at one per cent, the Education Secretary Justine Greening has announced in a clear sign the Government will stick firm to its austerity programme.

The decision, which will place Theresa May on collision course with teachers’ unions, comes amid mounting pressure on the Government to abandon the pay cap after new research suggested nearly a quarter of those who have qualified in the teaching profession since 2011 have left the job.

Announcing the decision, the Education Secretary said the Government has accepted the recommendation of the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB), which said there should be a one per cent increase for all pay ranges.

In a written statement Ms Greening said the recommendations, due to be introduced in September, are “consistent with the Government’s one per cent public sector pay policy”.

A DfE spokeswoman said: “We recognise and value the hard work of teachers which is why we have accepted the pay deal proposed by the independent STRB, in line with the 1% public sector pay policy. This will ensure we continue to strike the balance between being fair to public sector workers and fair to taxpayers.”

Kevin Courtney, the general secretary of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) - the largest teachers’ union – described the announcement by the Education Secretary as a “missed opportunity” that the Government “will come to regret as teach recruitment and retention crisis gets worse”.

He continued: "Teachers’ pay increases have fallen behind inflation by 13% since 2010 while this public sector pay policy has been applied. This latest pay announcement will mean that figure increases to over 15%. The pay being offered to newly qualified teachers would be over £3500 higher if the pay cap had never been applied and schools would have far fewer difficulties in recruiting new graduates.

"The Government’s attack on national pay scales and its pursuit of performance related pay at a time of funding cuts in schools has meant that teachers are increasingly unlikely to get pay progression either. The result is that the Government’s own figures show that average pay for classroom teachers has only gone up by £300 - less than 1% - since 2010."

It also comes after Downing Street said the Government would consider potential wage increases – beyond the cap imposed by the former Chancellor George Osborne – on a “case by case” basis after a string of Cabinet ministers signalled backing for an end to the blanket one per cent cap on all public sector workers, which is due to remain in place until the end of the decade.

But the decision to keep the cap will be seen as a sign that the Government intends to stick to its austerity plans despite pressure after the humiliating defeat at the general election for the Conservatives to Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-austerity Labour, which has pledged to scrap the cap.

In 2016 the STRB said a pay increase “significantly” higher than one per cent was required in the current Parliament in order to recruit and retain enough teachers over the coming years but the former Education Secretary, Nicky Morgan, decided not to act on this advice.

Last week firefighters were offered a two per cent increase, leading to the Fire Brigades Union describing the public sector pay cap as “dead in the water”. Unlike teachers, however, the fire service is not covered by a pay review body and is subject to collective bargaining through a joint national council.

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: “For many teachers, this marks the seventh successive real-terms cut in their pay.

“We will not be able to attract the best and brightest to teaching if we constantly cut their pay.”