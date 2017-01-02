Theresa May’s New Year's message pledging to be mindful of both Leave and Remain voters during Brexit negotiations has been dismissed as “utterly meaningless” by leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron.

The Prime Minister urged the public to unite ahead of years of controversial constitutional changes and indicated she would take a softer approach to Brexit than was previously thought.

“When I sit around the negotiating table in Europe this year, it will be with [...] the knowledge that I am there to get the right deal," she said, "not just for those who voted to Leave – but for every single person in this country”.

Theresa May's New Year Message

But Mr Farron, whose party is campaigning for a second referendum on the Brexit deal the Government makes with the EU, said in a statement the Prime Minister’s words were not to be trusted, given her previously hard-line approach to Brexit.

“After months of platitudes and driving us headlong towards a 'hard Brexit' out of the single market, threatening jobs and our economic security, a few empty words are utterly meaningless," he said.

“If the Prime Minister cannot even deliver on the words she gave when she campaigned for Remain, why should we believe her now?"

Ms May is expected to trigger Article 50, the untested protocol for a member state leaving the EU, before the end of March.

Her administration has said it can keep to this timetable, despite a looming verdict in a Supreme Court case, which could require Parliament to approve the decision to start the process.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

Other EU nations have insisted they will not enter into any form of negotiation with Britain until Ms May formally triggers Article 50, which starts a two-year-long countdown to departure.

Ms May has previously given several indications the Government was driving towards a hard Brexit, claiming that people pursuing a soft Brexit – often understood as retaining access to the single market – had simply not understood June’s referendum result.

In October the Prime Minister said: “Let me be clear. We are not leaving the European Union only to give up control of immigration again. And we are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.”