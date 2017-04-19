Theresa May called snap election 'because of fears Jeremy Corbyn would resign'

Theresa May decided to call a snap general election because she feared Jeremy Corbyn was on the verge of resigning, Downing Street sources have said.

There had been growing expectations the Labour leader would stand down after what was predicted to be a bad performance for the party in local elections on 4 May.

Rather than later risk facing Labour under a new and potentially more popular leader, the Prime Minister decided to call the impromptu vote, even after months of giving reassurances she would not do so, sources inside Number 10 told The Financial Times.

Ms May also took the decision against a backdrop of ever more promising polls.

At the weekend a ComRes survey for The Independent gave the Conservatives a 21-point lead over Labour, giving the party their greatest lead while in government since 1983.

Some seat projections suggest Mr Corbyn’s party will fall from its current 229 to as low as 160, while the Tories could close in on 400.

Election strategist Lynton Crosby, who led the Tory campaign to victory in 2015 and will guide the coming one, had been seen at Conservative HQ in recent weeks and had advised the Prime Minister that the conditions for an election could not be any better, sources told the newspaper.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

In the hours after Ms May called for the election, two Labour MPs announced they would not contest their seats. Tom Blenkinsop said he would stand down from his Middlesbrough South seat due to “significant and irreconcilable differences with the current Labour leadership”, while former shadow chancellor Alan Johnson also said he would not stand and that it would be "best for the party” for him to quit.

Despite Labour's poor showing in the polls, the party says it has financial reserves, that it is prepared for an election, and that it will present a viable “alternative” government to the Conservatives.