Theresa May has said Britain will not remain a full member of the EU customs union after Brexit, saying the UK wants to open up to negotiate its own trade deals with the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister suggested Britain would prefer to retain a form of "associate membership" of the union, limiting the increase in red tape for businesses who export to continental Europe.

"I do not want us to be bound by the common external tariff," Ms May said, proposing a new relationship with the members of the bloc that involves a preferential form of access to the union.

Follow the Independent's live blog on Theresa May's major Brexit speech

The BBC's Nick Robinson described an attempt to retain partial membership of the customs union as a "cake eating bid". "May pitches to retain barrier-free benefits of customs union without accepting common external tariffs," he said.

It comes after Ms May said Britain would definitely be leaving the EU single market, rejecting the idea of a "half-in, half-out" Brexit deal.

"Being out of EU but a member of single market would mean complying to rules and regulations without having a vote on what they are.

"It would to all intents and purposes mean not leaving the EU at all."

The Prime Minister said she did not believe the UK would leave the EU without a trade deal, but if it did, Britain could turn the situation to its advantage.

She said: "Because we would still be able to trade with Europe. We would still be free to strike trade deals across the world. And we would have the freedom to set competitive tax rates, and embrace the policies that would attract the world's best companies and biggest investors to Britain.

"And if we were excluded from accessing the single market, we would be free to change the basis of Britain's economic model. But for the EU, it would mean new barriers to trade with one of the biggest economies in the world."