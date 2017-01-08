Theresa May says Donald Trump's comments about groping women's genitalia were 'unacceptable'

Donald Trump’s comments about using his fame to sexually assault women with impunity were “unacceptable”, the Prime Minister has said.

Theresa May criticised the US president-elect but said she had had two “very good, positive conversations” with Mr Trump since his election.

She said she was “optimistic and positive for the future” of the UK’s relationship with the US under the billionaire right-wing tycoon.

Ms May’s comments contrasted with those of Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, who in October refused to criticise Mr Trump. He said he did not want to “intervene in the US election” by giving his view.

During the US presidential election campaign a historical tape emerged in which Mr Trump was heard saying “And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the p****. You can do anything.”

Mr Trump went on to lose the popular vote in the election by 2.9 million votes, but was elected president anyway due to the US’s unique electoral system.

Asked on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme about Mr Trump’s comments, Ms May said: “I think that’s unacceptable. But in fact Donald Trump has said that and has apologised for it.”

She however added: “The relationship that the UK has with the United States is about something much bigger than the relationship between the two individuals as President and Prime Minister.”

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

“I’ve had two very good, positive conversations with Donald Trump already, from the conversations I’ve had I think we’re going to look to build on that relationship for the benefit of both the US and the UK. I think that’s something that’s optimistic and positive for the future.”

“It’s a relationship where actually in the UK we feel we can say to the US if we disagree with something they’re doing.