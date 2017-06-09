Now that Theresa May’s authority has been severely damaged by her botched election gamble, Tories are asking how long she can stay on in Downing Street.

With a bad taste from the last Tory leadership contest still lingering, we may have to go through the whole thing again.

Boris Johnson: He was the darling of the party in the run up to the last contest, until he was dramatically stabbed in the back by Michael Gove. There were reports he is already sounding out supporters for another run at the Tory crown.

But the previous contest and his time at the Foreign Office have also highlighted the problems of having the eccentric Tory in a role of responsibility.

Amber Rudd performed in the TV debate (Reuters)

Amber Rudd: In many ways she was the star of the campaign, standing in for Theresa May in the head-to-head TV debate and performing admirably.

But after she won her seat by a meagre 300 or so votes, her credibility as a party leader has taken a severe blow.

David Davis: He lost against David Cameron, but given his key role as Brexit Secretary he may now feel his time has come for a second go.

Liked and respected among the Tory right, but hardly a breath of fresh air. He has a habit of being flippant that might get him into trouble.

The Chancellor Philip Hammond could be the safe pair of hands the country needs (Getty)

Philip Hammond: He was invisible during the election campaign, with Theresa May apparently keeping her less-Brexitish Chancellor locked down.

It looked like he was heading for the exit door. But in Ms May’s weakened state, she may have to hang on to her “safe hands” Chancellor. A good reputation was tarnished by the national insurance contributions U-turn in his budget.

Sir Michael Fallon: Seen as solid, dependable and unflappable for the leaders he has served, but has never been tested as a leader himself.

It is not clear if he has the ambition, or the plan to take over the party, let alone the country as it heads into Brexit talks.

Michael Gove wants a comeback to the frontbench (Getty)

Michael Gove: He may hope that the terrible reputation for treachery he gained when he knifed Boris has somewhat allayed.

With the scent of a cabinet comeback in the air, his fawning words about Theresa May could be read in the run-up to election day. Now May’s fox is shot, he may think he can’t miss another opportunity to try for the Tory throne.

Liam Fox: He has a small following on the backbenches and is a veteran of Tory leadership contests. He has strong Brexit credentials, but has never seriously managed to challenge for the top job.